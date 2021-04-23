Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Cast Iron Pan 76,000 Amazon Shoppers Consider the ‘Holy Grail of Cooking’ Is Just $18 Right Now

Cast iron cookware can be a pretty expensive investment — some of the "best" skillets and dutch ovens can cost upwards of $200. If you've been hunting for a sturdy option that is up to par and budget-friendly, you'll definitely want to take advantage of this Lodge deal.

While Lodge's pre-seasoned skillet is already known for being an inexpensive cast iron purchase, it's even cheaper than usual right now; you can snag the 10.25-inch pan for just $18. (Its largest 15-inch option is also marked down to $50, FYI.) Thanks to over 76,600 five-star ratings and an accompanying 19,800 rave reviews, it's always dominating Amazon's best-selling skillets chart — no other pan comes in even remotely close in number of ratings.

So, why is it so popular? Shoppers love the Lodge skillet for tons of reasons — cost aside, reviewers appreciate that it's easy to maintain, even for cast iron "newbies." The pan comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, which means oil has been baked on it to maintain its black finish and prevent it from rusting. It's oven, grill, and even campfire safe, and can be used to sear, saute, broil, braise, and fry. Reviewers say you can use it for anything "from steaks to baking cornbread," and that the results are "perfect" every time.

Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $17.90 (orig. $26.68); amazon.com

"Being a person who enjoys cooking, this product is a must-have in every household," one shopper wrote. "It's the holy grail of cooking... It leaves a crispy crunch on anything you cook. It's super durable and easy to clean."

Many note that the Lodge skillet ″outperforms″ expensive brands, and will last you years — one shopper even claimed they've used it for as long as 43 years "without any issue."

"This [has] probably the most value of any cooking item I own," another customer wrote. "Can use it for ANYTHING: bacon, omelettes, chicken thighs, shepherd's pie. The fact you can put it in the oven is fantastic. Mine is beautifully seasoned and rivals my Swiss Diamond at ten times the price in nonstick performance. So beloved is this skillet, it has its own sponge. Buy it. Season it. Love it! Doesn't seem to wear at all."