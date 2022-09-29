The Best-Selling Lodge Mini Cast Iron Skillet Is Just $12, and Shoppers Say It's What 'Every Kitchen Needs'

"You could pay triple the price and not get as good quality"

By
Published on September 29, 2022 09:00 PM

Lodge Miniature Skillet
Photo: Amazon

Any home cook knows the difference a cast iron skillet makes when whipping up fried eggs for breakfast or a late-night batch of brownies. And there really is no such thing as too many skillets — especially if it's a skillet Amazon shoppers agree "every kitchen needs."

The Lodge Miniature Skillet provides an ideal surface for single-serve cooking, baking, and noshing with its nonstick design and small diameter of 3.5 inches. The mini pan has a smooth finish, which offers an easy release when looking to serve eggs or sautéed vegetables. It's seasoned with 100 percent vegetable oil instead of the synthetic coatings and chemicals traditionally found in other pans, and the "very versatile" skillet gets more seasoned with each use, making it a kitchen must-have.

Plus, it's super easy to clean by hand with some mild soap and can be dried with a lint-free cloth or paper towel. When you're done, simply rest it on your stovetop until your next meal comes around. Coming in at just $12, it's no wonder the pan is one of Amazon's best-selling skillets.

Lodge Miniature Skillet
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge Miniature Skillet, $11.75; amazon.com

Shoppers have nothing but praise for the mini skillet that they use "almost every day," and so far, it's garnered more than 112,000 perfect ratings. One five-star reviewer shared: "This is THE skillet… I've had it for a year, and used it more than everything else in my kitchen put together."

Another shopper wrote that "the heat distribution and quality [are] very well worth the money. You could pay triple the price and not get as good quality." A final reviewer explained they already had purchased a larger Lodge skillet and decided to try out this smaller one. They deemed the mini pan "perfect" since it "cooks everything easily and wipes clean easily" — can't really beat that.

If you're looking for a small, long-lasting skillet for daily use, Amazon shoppers agree the Lodge Miniature Skillet is what you want to add to your cart right now.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

