Lodge’s Best-Selling Dutch Oven Is on Sale for $70 at Amazon This Weekend

A cast iron Dutch oven is one of the most magical pieces of cookware around. It's a versatile cooking tool that home chefs are obsessed with because you can cook dishes on the stove and in the oven. If you're shopping for your own, Lodge is hands down one of the most popular brands in the industry. You don't have to wait until Memorial Day to score major deals either — Lodge's 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven is already on sale for just $70.
The Lodge staple will be "your best friend for life," according to some reviewers, and that's not just because it's ultra durable. The cast iron Dutch oven is perfect for sauteing veggies and braising tender pork ribs thanks to its superb heat-retaining abilities. The cast iron provides even cooking throughout the process, ensuring that your meals are consistently cooked to perfection. As one shopper even puts it, "everything I cook in this bad boy turns out wonderful."
Not only do Amazon shoppers love it for stove-top cooking, they also use it in the oven for baking sweet and savory dishes, too. Withstanding up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, the Dutch oven can be used for everything from baked pasta to sourdough bread to baked chicken with great results — and with little to no oil due to its cast iron enamel cooking surface. It's no wonder the Amazon best-seller has nearly 22,000 five-star ratings and is "every bit as good as the Le Creuset" Dutch oven, according to some shoppers.
The Lodge cast iron Dutch oven has a large 6-quart capacity that can cook a 4-pound roast, per one reviewer, or a large family meal without overflow. And because you can simmer food on the stove and bake in the oven, you'll also have less cooking tools to clean up. It has a classic look with a stainless steel knob and convenient loop handles. And it comes in the most gorgeous colors around, so you'll proudly serve out of it come dinnertime.
"This has become a workhorse for me in the kitchen," writes one Amazon shopper. "I make soups, stews and sauces in it, and it's great for braising. The price is roughly a million times better than Le Creuset and it works fantastically well. It's a snap to clean because of the enameled coating. I LOVE THIS DUTCH OVEN."
"I've had this Dutch oven for a dozen years so far [and] used it at least weekly," writes another. "Baked with it, fried with it, made soup and casserole and curry and every other thing with it, and never once a problem. It's durable as a tank and versatile as Meryl Streep. If I was forced to have only one pan in my kitchen and give up all the others, this would be the one I'd keep."
If you're ready to take your cooking up a notch, go with the Lodge Dutch oven while it's on sale for just $70.
