This Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Is the Most Versatile Pan in My Kitchen — and It's on Sale for Just $20

Cooking, for me, is a rewarding experience. While I don't find myself to be an expert chef, I am an everyday home cook who loves experimenting and making my beloved family recipes. I also find that having quality cookware at my fingertips makes such a difference, and for me, that's a cast iron skillet.

Lodge cast iron pans are hands down the best I have ever used. I've been cooking with the 10-inch Lodge Cast Iron Skillet for nearly four years, and I can attest to the durability of the nonstick coating. I appreciate the versatility of my Lodge pan because it reduces the amount of cookware I own, which is perfect for those with limited storage.

While it's fairly large in size, the pan distributes heat evenly, and it easily transfers from the stovetop to the oven. I have fried pork chops, baked cornbread and quiches, sautéed vegetables, and even seared a roast in this pan before tossing it in my slow cooker.

If you're looking to elevate your cooking game with this multifaceted cookware, now is the time — you can score the brand's already affordable cookware for an even better price, since the popular pan is on sale for $20.

This pan isn't limited to just my kitchen. My husband and I enjoy camping and have prepared a number of foods over an open campfire, like bacon, hot dogs, and beans. My food is always flavorful when cooking with it, and it's seriously the best no-frills, nonstick cookware pan I've owned.The Lodge cast iron skillet is seasoned with 100 percent vegetable oil, but I recommend seasoning it again before using it. It's not dishwasher safe, so it's best to hand wash. Although most of the stuck-on gunk comes off easily, when it doesn't, I like to soak the pan's surface with a little warm water and dish soap for about 15 minutes.

Once I'm done cleaning it, I thoroughly dry it and use a paper towel to dab a little bit of avocado oil (any vegetable oil or butter also works) to cast the interior of the pan. With proper care, this it's proven it holds up incredibly well.

The skillet has nearly 53,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, so it isn't just me who considers it a kitchen essential. "I can not say enough good things. From the stove to [the] oven, to steak to pancakes, this is a do it all," wrote one satisfied customer, who added that "it's been a game changer!" Another shared, "[It's] one of the best purchases I've ever made… Such a tremendous value for the price point."

I don't know how long this sale will last, so scoop up my favorite Lodge Cast Iron Skillet while it's 42 percent off.

