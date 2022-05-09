PEOPLE Tested's Favorite Budget Cast Iron Skillet Has Earned More Than 104,000 Five-Star Ratings at Amazon
Whether you regularly whip up four-course meals or can just barely follow a recipe, a good cast iron skillet is one of the kitchen staples that every home chef should have.
The heavy-duty, heat-retaining piece of cookware is great for searing, sauteing, pan-frying, and more, so making sure that you have a high-quality option is key. If you're in need of an upgrade, Amazon has a cast iron skillet so beloved that it boasts more than 104,000 five-star ratings and was recently named by PEOPLE Tested as the best budget cast iron pan around.
Made by Lodge in the USA, the Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder clocks in at 10.25 inches in diameter, an ideal size for everyday use. The ultra-durable skillet comes with a red silicone handle holder for stress-free carrying (no worries about the handle being too hot ever again) and is easy to clean, requiring only a hand wash and cooking oil rub. Most notably, the skillet is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, meaning food cooked in the pan will retain strong flavors and won't get stuck to the inside.
Plus, it costs less than $40, a true steal when it comes to long-lasting, cast iron cookware, and is the best-seller in Amazon's skillets category.
Amazon shoppers can't say enough good things about this pan and the positive effects it's had on their cooking.
"I love this skillet!" wrote a five-star reviewer. "I've owned it for eight months now and it still looks as new as it did eight months ago… I would say I would buy this again, but I see this skillet lasting forever!"
Another happy customer said that the pan "exceeded… expectations," noting that they use it "almost every day," while a third shopper simply called it "the best pan I've ever purchased" and praised how well it sears steaks in particular.
If the 10.25-inch model of the skillet isn't quite what you're looking for, the pan is available in several other sizes, ranging from a miniature 3.5-inch version to a whopping 15-inch variety; you can even choose one of the bundle options that include an extra handle holder and scrapers.
No matter your preferences and cooking needs, this Lodge cast iron skillet will up your game and help give your meals some seriously delicious flavor.
