Made by Lodge in the USA, the Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder clocks in at 10.25 inches in diameter, an ideal size for everyday use. The ultra-durable skillet comes with a red silicone handle holder for stress-free carrying (no worries about the handle being too hot ever again) and is easy to clean, requiring only a hand wash and cooking oil rub. Most notably, the skillet is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, meaning food cooked in the pan will retain strong flavors and won't get stuck to the inside.