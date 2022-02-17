Amazon Shoppers Say This Lodge Pan Is the 'Next Best Thing to Grilling' — and It's Only $22

All you need is the Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan, which is a sizable 45 percent off at Amazon right now. The grill pan can be placed right on the stove to grill everything from steaks and spice-rubbed chicken to corn on the cob and slabs of salmon. The grill pan has already been seasoned in the foundry, so it's ready to be used straight out of the box. Like all Lodge cast iron cookware, the grill pan boasts even heating (no hot spots!) and high heat retention, making it the ideal tool to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, and fry.