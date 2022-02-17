Amazon Shoppers Say This Lodge Pan Is the 'Next Best Thing to Grilling' — and It's Only $22
Winter is still in full force, and yearning for days spent lounging in the sun and eating charred hot dogs and burgers straight from the grill is totally normal. While you might have to hop on a plane to do the former, you can replicate those grilled specialities from wherever you are — and without having to fire up the backyard barbecue.
All you need is the Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan, which is a sizable 45 percent off at Amazon right now. The grill pan can be placed right on the stove to grill everything from steaks and spice-rubbed chicken to corn on the cob and slabs of salmon. The grill pan has already been seasoned in the foundry, so it's ready to be used straight out of the box. Like all Lodge cast iron cookware, the grill pan boasts even heating (no hot spots!) and high heat retention, making it the ideal tool to sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, and fry.
The skillet can be used on just about any cooktop, including on top of traditional grills and over campfires, and it can also be slipped into the oven. The naturally nonstick surface will become even more nonstick the longer you use it — and if you take care of it properly. When you're done using it, just make sure to follow these cast iron cleaning instructions to ensure the grill pan lasts for a few lifetimes.
Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan, $21.90 (orig. $39.50); amazon.com
Over 18,000 Amazon shoppers have given the grill pan a five-star rating, calling it the "next best thing to grilling" and noting that it "grills indoors perfectly." One shared: "I've had this for about a month now and have grilled steaks, vegetables, fish, bread, and fruit and am still impressed each time."
Even shoppers who have never worked with cast iron grills before have fallen in love with the pan, with one explaining, "It has quickly become one of my go-to tools in the kitchen." They noted that they've cooked chicken and steak in the pan, complete "with beautiful and sharp grill lines."
Head to Amazon and get Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan for under $25 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
