Shoppers Prefer This Lodge Cast Iron Griddle Over Pricier Le Creuset — and It’s on Sale for $18

Cooking with a cast iron pan is one of the easiest ways to prepare flavorful food. And you don’t need to buy the most expensive cookware around to reap the tasty benefits of cast iron — you just need to know what brands to trust. Over 19,100 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the Lodge Cast Iron Griddle that “works wonders” for any meal. It’s 46 percent off on Amazon right now, which brings its price down to just $18.