Shoppers Prefer This Lodge Cast Iron Griddle Over Pricier Le Creuset — and It’s on Sale for $18

Cooking with a cast iron pan is one of the easiest ways to prepare flavorful food. And you don’t need to buy the most expensive cookware around to reap the tasty benefits of cast iron — you just need to know what brands to trust. Over 19,100 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with the Lodge Cast Iron Griddle that “works wonders” for any meal. It’s 46 percent off on Amazon right now, which brings its price down to just $18.
Trusted in the kitchen by home cooks and professional chefs alike, the Lodge brand is known for durability, heat retention, and affordable prices. Amazon shoppers use Lodge’s best-selling cast iron griddle to make breakfast dishes like pancakes, French toast, eggs, and bacon, as well as dinner items like dosas, tortillas, and burgers. So basically, the “top quality” griddle can do it all.
Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Griddle, $17.90 (orig. $33.18); amazon.com
The 10.5-inch griddle pan is made entirely of cast iron, which evenly distributes heat. It’s one of the reasons why it’s ideal for batter-like dishes like crepes (another is its slightly raised edges). The Lodge griddle is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, so it’s ready to use right out of the package. Just wipe it with a damp rag and fire up the grill, stove, or oven — customers say it’ll perform “like a champ.”
If you’re new to cast iron cooking, know that you should never wash your pan with soap and water. The seasoning on the pan’s surface builds up every time you use it, with the oils and fats from each dish enhancing its natural, non-stick surface. Because the handle is also made of cast iron, consider getting a silicone sleeve to prevent accidents.
The “bulletproof” griddle is an heirloom that can be passed down to the next generation, and some reviewers say they prefer this $18 version over more expensive ones from All-Clad and Le Creuset.
“This is the first cast-iron kitchen product that I've ever owned, and now I know why many people swear by them,” writes one Amazon shopper. “This pan gets HOT and retains the heat much longer than any other type of metal — making it perfect for cooking pancake after pancake.”
“I really love Lodge products,” writes another. “I have such a huge collection of expensive All-Clad pots and pans and it makes me laugh to think that I prefer a $35 Lodge pan, griddle, saucepan, etc. to my All-Clad that costs multiples more… This griddle pretty much almost never leaves my stovetop.”
For versatile cookware that helps food burst with flavor, go with the Lodge Cast Iron Griddle while it’s just $18. Shoppers would agree that “every household should have one, maybe even two!”
