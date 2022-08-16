Amazon Quietly Dropped Deals on Best-Selling Lodge Cast Iron Cookware and Accessories, and Prices Start at $10

We found discounts on skillets, grill pans, scrub brushes, and more

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Published on August 16, 2022 10:00 PM

Lodge Deals Roundup
Photo: Amazon

Fire up the stovetop. Home cooks will be delighted to hear that Amazon has currently discounted the vast majority of best-selling cookware and accessories from Lodge, perhaps the biggest name in cast iron cooking.

When it comes to household names in the kitchen space, Lodge easily makes the list. The brand — known for its high-quality kitchen tools, most notably cast-iron pans, grills, and more — has earned its rep for a reason.

But with quality can come high prices, so seeing amazing deals like this means it's the perfect time to stock your kitchen with cookware that'll last for decades to come. Especially when deals are up to 39 percent off on tons of items, with prices starting under $10.

Shop Top Deals from Lodge:

Getting back to the basics, the sale covers some of its most popular cookware, including the 15-inch pre-seasoned cast iron skillet with 110,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer praised it, saying, "I would say I would buy this again, but I see this skillet lasting forever!" For shoppers looking for a similar option in a smaller size, the 12-inch skillet and a portable 6.5-inch option are also both amazing deals.

But the brand doesn't just do simple skillets. This enameled cast iron casserole dish is perfect for one-pot cooking — you can do everything in it, from marinating to braising on the stovetop, baking in the oven, and serving at your table.

For those who love to grill but would rather not brave the elements during off seasons, this reversible grill pan turns any stovetop into an indoor grill. And at-home pizza chefs love the pizza pan, which has garnered a nearly perfect rating from reviewers who call it a "complete game changer."

Even if you've already amassed a collection of Lodge pots and pans, this sale might be the perfect time to complete your collection, as practical accessories are also marked down. A cast iron scrub brush makes clean-up a breeze, and its pan seasoning spray is a genius hack for protecting your new investment.

Shop all of the sale picks below, while the deals are so steep!

Lodge Deals Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge Care Scrub Brush, $9.49 (orig. $11.85); amazon.com

Lodge Deals Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge Seasoning Spray, 8-Ounce, $9.92 (orig. $14.85); amazon.com

Lodge Deals Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge Rust Eraser, $9.99 (orig. $12); amazon.com

Lodge Deals Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge Wildlife Series 6.5-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Wolf Scene, $13.99 (orig. $19); amazon.com

Lodge Deals Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Silicone Brush and Melting Pot, $17.90 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Lodge Deals Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Square 11-Inch Griddle, $19.94 (orig. $32.50); amazon.com

Lodge Deals Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $29.90 (orig. $44.85); amazon.com

Lodge Deals Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge 15-Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Pizza Pan, $39.90 (orig. $59.85); amazon.com

Lodge Deals Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge 15-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $49.90 (orig. $74.85); amazon.com

Lodge Deals Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle with Handles, $49.98 (orig. $74.85); amazon.com

Lodge Deals Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Casserole Dish, $79.90 (orig. $119.85); amazon.com

Lodge Deals Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Set, $106.31 (orig. $134.85); amazon.com

