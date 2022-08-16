People.com Lifestyle Home Amazon Quietly Dropped Deals on Best-Selling Lodge Cast Iron Cookware and Accessories, and Prices Start at $10 We found discounts on skillets, grill pans, scrub brushes, and more By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2022 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Fire up the stovetop. Home cooks will be delighted to hear that Amazon has currently discounted the vast majority of best-selling cookware and accessories from Lodge, perhaps the biggest name in cast iron cooking. When it comes to household names in the kitchen space, Lodge easily makes the list. The brand — known for its high-quality kitchen tools, most notably cast-iron pans, grills, and more — has earned its rep for a reason. But with quality can come high prices, so seeing amazing deals like this means it's the perfect time to stock your kitchen with cookware that'll last for decades to come. Especially when deals are up to 39 percent off on tons of items, with prices starting under $10. Shop Top Deals from Lodge: Lodge Care Scrub Brush, $9.49 (orig. $11.85) Lodge Seasoning Spray, 8-Ounce, $9.92 (orig. $14.85) Lodge Rust Eraser, $9.99 (orig. $12) Lodge Wildlife Series 6.5-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Wolf Scene, $13.99 (orig. $19) Lodge Cast Iron Silicone Brush and Melting Pot, $17.90 (orig. $28) Lodge Cast Iron Square 11-Inch Griddle, $19.94 (orig. $32.50) Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $29.90 (orig. $44.85) Lodge 15-Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Pizza Pan, $39.90 (orig. $59.85) Lodge 15-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $49.90 (orig. $74.85) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle with Handles, $49.98 (orig. $74.85) Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Casserole Dish, $79.90 (orig. $119.85) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Set, $106.31 (orig. $134.85) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Getting back to the basics, the sale covers some of its most popular cookware, including the 15-inch pre-seasoned cast iron skillet with 110,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer praised it, saying, "I would say I would buy this again, but I see this skillet lasting forever!" For shoppers looking for a similar option in a smaller size, the 12-inch skillet and a portable 6.5-inch option are also both amazing deals. But the brand doesn't just do simple skillets. This enameled cast iron casserole dish is perfect for one-pot cooking — you can do everything in it, from marinating to braising on the stovetop, baking in the oven, and serving at your table. For those who love to grill but would rather not brave the elements during off seasons, this reversible grill pan turns any stovetop into an indoor grill. And at-home pizza chefs love the pizza pan, which has garnered a nearly perfect rating from reviewers who call it a "complete game changer." Even if you've already amassed a collection of Lodge pots and pans, this sale might be the perfect time to complete your collection, as practical accessories are also marked down. A cast iron scrub brush makes clean-up a breeze, and its pan seasoning spray is a genius hack for protecting your new investment. Shop all of the sale picks below, while the deals are so steep! Amazon Buy It! Lodge Care Scrub Brush, $9.49 (orig. $11.85); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge Seasoning Spray, 8-Ounce, $9.92 (orig. $14.85); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge Rust Eraser, $9.99 (orig. $12); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge Wildlife Series 6.5-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Wolf Scene, $13.99 (orig. $19); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Silicone Brush and Melting Pot, $17.90 (orig. $28); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Square 11-Inch Griddle, $19.94 (orig. $32.50); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge 12-Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $29.90 (orig. $44.85); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge 15-Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Pizza Pan, $39.90 (orig. $59.85); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge 15-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $49.90 (orig. $74.85); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle with Handles, $49.98 (orig. $74.85); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Casserole Dish, $79.90 (orig. $119.85); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Set, $106.31 (orig. $134.85); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.