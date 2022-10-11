It's time to fall in love with cooking again. During Amazon's new Prime Early Access Sale, happening now, you can scoop up major deals on iconic cast iron cookware from a shopper-loved and home chef-favorite brand.

The Prime member event, which spans two days (October 11 and 12), has been compared to Prime Day and Black Friday by the retailer, and it's offering massive price cuts on products in every category, from fashion and beauty to kitchen and tech. And among all those deals are truly excellent savings on the kitchen brands we love — including Lodge.

Lodge is known for its long-lasting, well-made, highly functional cast iron cookware, producing everything from large skillets to smaller and more specialized tools. Each piece is made to last decades, perhaps even becoming an heirloom passed on to future generations. They really do last that long if they get proper care!

If you've been keen to get your hands on Lodge, but at a slightly more budget-friendly level, this week is a great time to shop. We've pulled all our top picks of Lodge at Amazon below, so you know exactly what deals to look for.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Lodge Cookware Deals

When it comes to cast iron, it's hard to go wrong. The bigger question when shopping for new pieces is what your cooking needs are. While each pot and pan can serve many different uses, they aren't all the same and won't be interchangeable, so picking up the tools that cater to how you cook is your best bet for making your money count. Not sure what those are? Read on for a breakdown of some of the brand's biggest sellers — considering the deals you can grab on them right now, you might be able to scoop up a few.

If you don't own a basic (as in classic) Lodge cast iron skillet yet, this is the time to invest in one. The skillet that so many shoppers tout as a "staple" in their kitchens is on sale in two sizes, so you can choose between a 10-inch or a roomier 12-inch. Both come with Lodge's signature silicone handle cover so that you can move your skillet from stove to trivet without fear of getting burned.

Like all of the brand's cast iron offerings, they're pre-seasoned, and while some choose to do their own additional seasoning, that's never necessary when shopping from Lodge — you can save time and effort with tools that are ready to cook on, right out of the packaging.

These skillets are so insanely popular that they have more than 112,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, plus thousands of rave reviews to go along with them. One reviewer was not alone when they attested, "I cook almost everything in my Lodge Cast Iron Pan." Another reviewer noted that they "have not had any problems with sticking yet" and added that it's "very easy to clean… great heat distribution."

Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Hot Handle Holder, 12-inch, $29.90 (orig. $44.85); amazon.com

If you're a longtime cast iron lover, you probably already have your skillets covered. So we recommend taking advantage of this sale to grab a more unique cooking implement from Lodge.

For example, you can score a cute and portable melting pot, which comes with a silicone brush. It's the perfect receptacle for melting butter and heating sauces. We also found a sizable deal on something you don't see every day: a cast iron loaf pan. Marked down to under $20, the cast iron pan provides excellent heat distribution and even a little flavor to your breads, and it should last ages longer than a traditional pan too.

The sale covers even more Lodge classics and cooking staples, like a gorgeous Dutch oven you'll never run out of uses for. It has a near-perfect rating on Amazon, with thousands of shoppers leaving five stars. One reviewer noted some great uses: "This pot will be my go to for roasts and cooking fresh vegetables." Many others praise it as the best vessel for homemade artisan breads.

Those ready to fully commit to the cast iron cooking life can go all in with Lodge's multi-piece set, which includes a 10.5-inch griddle, an 8-inch skillet, a 10.25-inch skillet, a 5-quart Dutch oven, and a cast iron cover. It's the best bang for your buck, especially while it's marked down during the Amazon Prime sale to just $79 — just consider how many different meals you can make with these.

Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set, $79 (orig. $134.85); amazon.com

Best Prime Early Access Sale Lodge Accessories Deals:

And if you don't need any large new pots or pans, you can always snag a sweet deal on some of Lodge's practical accessories that help make cast iron cooking, not to mention handling their upkeep, much easier. You can find a silicone handle cover for under $7, a rust eraser marked down to $10, and a grill press that leaves the "perfect sear" on burgers for 33 percent less than usual.

No matter what you grab from Lodge, you'll put it to good use in your kitchen. And with all of these steep deals from the Prime Early Access Sale, you can stock up for yourself and grab holiday gifts for your loved ones. Shop more of the best Lodge on sale at Amazon below, and don't forget to check out soon — the Prime sale ends October 12.

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals

Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $49.97 (orig. $74.85); amazon.com

Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Press, $19.90 (orig. $29.85); amazon.com

Buy It! Lodge Carbon Steel Skillet, $39.90 (orig. $49.04); amazon.com

Buy It! Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Loaf Pan, $19.90 (orig. $29.85); amazon.com

Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Silicone Brush Melting Pot, $17.90 (orig. $28); amazon.com

