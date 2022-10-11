Lifestyle Home Get Cooking! At the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Lodge Cast Iron Cookware Is Up to 41% Off There are deals on customer-loved skillets, Dutch ovens, and more By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 12:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon It's time to fall in love with cooking again. During Amazon's new Prime Early Access Sale, happening now, you can scoop up major deals on iconic cast iron cookware from a shopper-loved and home chef-favorite brand. The Prime member event, which spans two days (October 11 and 12), has been compared to Prime Day and Black Friday by the retailer, and it's offering massive price cuts on products in every category, from fashion and beauty to kitchen and tech. And among all those deals are truly excellent savings on the kitchen brands we love — including Lodge. Lodge is known for its long-lasting, well-made, highly functional cast iron cookware, producing everything from large skillets to smaller and more specialized tools. Each piece is made to last decades, perhaps even becoming an heirloom passed on to future generations. They really do last that long if they get proper care! If you've been keen to get your hands on Lodge, but at a slightly more budget-friendly level, this week is a great time to shop. We've pulled all our top picks of Lodge at Amazon below, so you know exactly what deals to look for. Best Prime Early Access Sale Lodge Cookware Deals Amazon Lodge 10.25-inch Cast Iron Skillet with Hot Handle Holder, $34.25 (orig. $37.35) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $49.97 (orig. $74.85) Lodge Combo Cooker Cast Iron, 10.25″, $49.90 (orig. $74.85) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set, $79 (orig. $134.85) Lodge Cast Iron Griddle and Hot Handle Holder, $24.90 (orig. $37.35) Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Casserole, $79.90 (orig. $119.85) Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Loaf Pan, $19.90 (orig. $29.85) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven, $49.90 (orig. $76) Lodge Carbon Steel Skillet, $39.90 (orig. $49.04) Lodge Cast Iron Deep Skillet, 12 inch, $48.52 (orig. $62) Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Hot Handle Holder, 12-inch, $29.90 (orig. $44.85) Lodge Cast Iron Silicone Brush Melting Pot, $17.90 (orig. $28) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. When it comes to cast iron, it's hard to go wrong. The bigger question when shopping for new pieces is what your cooking needs are. While each pot and pan can serve many different uses, they aren't all the same and won't be interchangeable, so picking up the tools that cater to how you cook is your best bet for making your money count. Not sure what those are? Read on for a breakdown of some of the brand's biggest sellers — considering the deals you can grab on them right now, you might be able to scoop up a few. If you don't own a basic (as in classic) Lodge cast iron skillet yet, this is the time to invest in one. The skillet that so many shoppers tout as a "staple" in their kitchens is on sale in two sizes, so you can choose between a 10-inch or a roomier 12-inch. Both come with Lodge's signature silicone handle cover so that you can move your skillet from stove to trivet without fear of getting burned. Like all of the brand's cast iron offerings, they're pre-seasoned, and while some choose to do their own additional seasoning, that's never necessary when shopping from Lodge — you can save time and effort with tools that are ready to cook on, right out of the packaging. These skillets are so insanely popular that they have more than 112,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, plus thousands of rave reviews to go along with them. One reviewer was not alone when they attested, "I cook almost everything in my Lodge Cast Iron Pan." Another reviewer noted that they "have not had any problems with sticking yet" and added that it's "very easy to clean… great heat distribution." Amazon Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Hot Handle Holder, 12-inch, $29.90 (orig. $44.85); amazon.com If you're a longtime cast iron lover, you probably already have your skillets covered. So we recommend taking advantage of this sale to grab a more unique cooking implement from Lodge. For example, you can score a cute and portable melting pot, which comes with a silicone brush. It's the perfect receptacle for melting butter and heating sauces. We also found a sizable deal on something you don't see every day: a cast iron loaf pan. Marked down to under $20, the cast iron pan provides excellent heat distribution and even a little flavor to your breads, and it should last ages longer than a traditional pan too. 10 Can't-Miss TV Deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale — Score Up to $1,500 in Savings The sale covers even more Lodge classics and cooking staples, like a gorgeous Dutch oven you'll never run out of uses for. It has a near-perfect rating on Amazon, with thousands of shoppers leaving five stars. One reviewer noted some great uses: "This pot will be my go to for roasts and cooking fresh vegetables." Many others praise it as the best vessel for homemade artisan breads. Those ready to fully commit to the cast iron cooking life can go all in with Lodge's multi-piece set, which includes a 10.5-inch griddle, an 8-inch skillet, a 10.25-inch skillet, a 5-quart Dutch oven, and a cast iron cover. It's the best bang for your buck, especially while it's marked down during the Amazon Prime sale to just $79 — just consider how many different meals you can make with these. Amazon Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set, $79 (orig. $134.85); amazon.com Best Prime Early Access Sale Lodge Accessories Deals: Lodge Rust Eraser, $9.99 (orig. $12) Lodge Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder, $6.90 (orig. $10.35) Lodge 12 Inch Cast Iron Lid, $24.90 (orig. $43.50) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Press, $19.90 (orig. $29.85) Lodge Seasoning Spray, $9.92 (orig. $14.85) And if you don't need any large new pots or pans, you can always snag a sweet deal on some of Lodge's practical accessories that help make cast iron cooking, not to mention handling their upkeep, much easier. You can find a silicone handle cover for under $7, a rust eraser marked down to $10, and a grill press that leaves the "perfect sear" on burgers for 33 percent less than usual. No matter what you grab from Lodge, you'll put it to good use in your kitchen. And with all of these steep deals from the Prime Early Access Sale, you can stock up for yourself and grab holiday gifts for your loved ones. Shop more of the best Lodge on sale at Amazon below, and don't forget to check out soon — the Prime sale ends October 12. Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals 102 PEOPLE Tested Products You Can Find at the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Just Like Prime Day, Today's New Amazon Sale Is Loaded with Deals on Leggings Beat the Prime Early Access Sale Rush with Deals on PEOPLE Reader-Favorite Products That Are Available Now Amazon Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $49.97 (orig. $74.85); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Press, $19.90 (orig. $29.85); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge Carbon Steel Skillet, $39.90 (orig. $49.04); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Loaf Pan, $19.90 (orig. $29.85); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Silicone Brush Melting Pot, $17.90 (orig. $28); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.