This Cast Iron Combo Cooker Is a 'Kitchen Workhorse,' According to Amazon Shoppers, and It's on Sale
It's no secret that cast iron cookware can be quite the investment, so the only thing better than a cast iron skillet is a cast iron skillet that has a lid you can also cook on, too. And that's exactly what you get with the combo cooker from Lodge that is currently marked down.
The 10.25-inch cast iron skillet acts as the perfect deep fryer or Dutch oven. And when it's not covering what you're cooking, the lid does double duty as a smaller skillet or griddle. So you're basically getting two pans for just $50 right now and, well, you can't beat that.
Professional chefs and home cooks alike praise Lodge for making quality cast iron cookware that lasts for years, and the combo cooker is no exception. It has nearly 17,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say this pan is tough as nails and only gets better with time. As one reviewer wrote, "It will outlast you, your children, and your great-grandchildren. How many products left in the world can say that?"
Buy It! Lodge 10.25-inch Cast Iron Combo Cooker, $49.88 (orig. $74.85) amazon.com.
Whether you're baking bread or making stir fry for a family dinner, the Combo Cooker is a versatile pan that is safe for use on top of the stove, in the oven, and even over a campfire. And if all of that wasn't great enough, it's made in the USA. One happy customer raved about their purchase, calling it "the best decision ever," while another simply referred to the duo as a "kitchen workhorse."
Like most Lodge pans, the Combo Cooker comes pre-seasoned, which means a coating of vegetable oil has been baked into it to help maintain its black finish and prevent rusting. So you can use it right out of the box, and get to cooking. And as the thousands of happy customers agree, it won't take long for it to become your go-to pan.
"After two months of cooking in it, it has become my favorite skillet and I use it nearly every day," shared one satisfied customer, who explained, "[I] wasn't sure about it at first and had my issues with it, but now I'm not sure how I ever got along in the kitchen without it." They even went as far as to update their review five years after purchasing the pan, confirming they're still just as obsessed with the cast iron combo, adding, "I wouldn't sell it [even] for $1,000." Now, that is true love.
If you weren't already sold, we'll want to remind you that the combo cooker is 33 percent off its original price, and it's unclear how long this sale will last. So you'll want to act fast, and prepare to meet the cast iron skillet combo that might just change your life, at least in the kitchen.
