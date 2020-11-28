Black Friday Just Got Tastier — Lodge Skillets Are Selling for as Little as $15 Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kitchen essentials from the coveted cookware brand, like Dutch ovens, pre-seasoned grilling pans, and stove top griddles are discounted as much as 50 percent on Amazon. In fact, the prices are so low that you’ll find items for as little as $15, and there are a fair amount of goodies going for under $30. Your wallet (and your stomach) will thank you for shopping these bargains.

Under-$30 Lodge Black Friday Deals:

If you’ve had your eye on Dutch ovens that you can make use of over the holidays (or on any weeknights — they’re great for quickly roasting chickens and veggies), you’re in luck. Now 45 percent off, Lodge’s pre-seasoned 5-quart model is available for $40 right now. Shoppers say it’s a budget-friendly alternative to pricier brands, and they note that it works just as well (if not better) than competing designs.

“As a woman who bought the first Le Creuset her friends had ever seen ... I must say, that while they are v-e-r-y pretty and in far more colors than were out back in the early 80s, nothing will ever replace a good old cast iron skillet,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They are one in the same except for the colors and enamel coating. You could buy an entire set of genuine Lodge Cast Iron for the price of one large Le Creuset Dutch Oven!”

For those craving the flavors of summer (we’re talking grilled meats and veggies), the dual-sided grill is something you’ll want to sweep up. It typically retails for $60, but today you can snag it for half off. This is something you can bring out for Sunday breakfasts — the griddle seems like it could make the fluffiest pancakes — or show off for Saturday dinner parties… steak, anyone?

More Lodge Black Friday Deals:

Whether you’re a long-time home chef or are just starting your kitchen endeavors, a good pre-seasoned skillet can do wonders for your recipes. And no other cookware can cook things to the same crispy and juicy levels as cast iron pots and pans. While they’re still in stock, shop all of the Lodge items you can get your hands on now!

Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Dual Handle Pan, $19.92 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle With Easy-Grip Handle, $14.88 (orig. $33.18); amazon.com

Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned 5-Quart Dutch Oven, $39.99 (orig. $73.06); amazon.com

Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $29.90 (orig. $59.80); amazon.com

Buy It! Lodge Pro-Logic Wok, $49.90 (orig. $85); amazon.com

Buy It! Lodge 10-inch Carbon Steel Skillet, $34.90 (orig. $49.04); amazon.com

Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Pan, $15.99 (orig. $19.90); amazon.com

Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set, $133.50 (orig. $150); amazon.com

