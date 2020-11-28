Black Friday Just Got Tastier — Lodge Skillets Are Selling for as Little as $15 Right Now
Now that’s a delicious deal
It’s time to get cooking: Amazon just put so many Lodge Cast Iron cookware items on sale for Black Friday, including its signature dual-handle pan that’s now marked down to just under $20.
Kitchen essentials from the coveted cookware brand, like Dutch ovens, pre-seasoned grilling pans, and stove top griddles are discounted as much as 50 percent on Amazon. In fact, the prices are so low that you’ll find items for as little as $15, and there are a fair amount of goodies going for under $30. Your wallet (and your stomach) will thank you for shopping these bargains.
Under-$30 Lodge Black Friday Deals:
- Lodge Cast Iron Dual Handle Pan, $19.92 (orig. $39.99)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle With Easy-Grip Handle, $14.88 (orig. $33.18)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $29.90 (orig. $59.80)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Pan, $15.99 (orig. $19.90)
If you’ve had your eye on Dutch ovens that you can make use of over the holidays (or on any weeknights — they’re great for quickly roasting chickens and veggies), you’re in luck. Now 45 percent off, Lodge’s pre-seasoned 5-quart model is available for $40 right now. Shoppers say it’s a budget-friendly alternative to pricier brands, and they note that it works just as well (if not better) than competing designs.
“As a woman who bought the first Le Creuset her friends had ever seen ... I must say, that while they are v-e-r-y pretty and in far more colors than were out back in the early 80s, nothing will ever replace a good old cast iron skillet,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They are one in the same except for the colors and enamel coating. You could buy an entire set of genuine Lodge Cast Iron for the price of one large Le Creuset Dutch Oven!”
For those craving the flavors of summer (we’re talking grilled meats and veggies), the dual-sided grill is something you’ll want to sweep up. It typically retails for $60, but today you can snag it for half off. This is something you can bring out for Sunday breakfasts — the griddle seems like it could make the fluffiest pancakes — or show off for Saturday dinner parties… steak, anyone?
More Lodge Black Friday Deals:
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned 5-Quart Dutch Oven, $39.99 (orig. $73.06)
- Lodge Pro-Logic Wok, $49.90 (orig. $85)
- Lodge 10-inch Carbon Steel Skillet, $34.90 (orig. $49.04)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set, $133.50 (orig. $150)
Whether you’re a long-time home chef or are just starting your kitchen endeavors, a good pre-seasoned skillet can do wonders for your recipes. And no other cookware can cook things to the same crispy and juicy levels as cast iron pots and pans. While they’re still in stock, shop all of the Lodge items you can get your hands on now!
Buy It! Lodge Cast Iron Dual Handle Pan, $19.92 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle With Easy-Grip Handle, $14.88 (orig. $33.18); amazon.com
Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned 5-Quart Dutch Oven, $39.99 (orig. $73.06); amazon.com
Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $29.90 (orig. $59.80); amazon.com
Buy It! Lodge Pro-Logic Wok, $49.90 (orig. $85); amazon.com
Buy It! Lodge 10-inch Carbon Steel Skillet, $34.90 (orig. $49.04); amazon.com
Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grill Pan, $15.99 (orig. $19.90); amazon.com
Buy It! Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set, $133.50 (orig. $150); amazon.com
Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals:
- Madewell’s Black Friday Sale Has Jeans, Dresses, Shoes, and More for Up to 50% Off — Including Meghan Markle’s Exact Tote
- The Spanx Pants Oprah Calls Her ‘Favorite’ Are on Sale for Black Friday
- Ulta Just Put Everything on Sale Up to 50% Off for Black Friday
- The 28 Best Black Friday TV Deals on Samsung, Sony, and Insignia — Starting at $90
- Best Buy’s Incredible Black Friday Deals Won’t Last — Shop Apple Watches and Smart TVs While You Can
- The Anti-Slip Winter Boots That Amazon Shoppers Adore Are on Sale for $30
- The Internet’s ‘Most Loved’ Leggings of 2020 Are on Sale for Black Friday
- Hollywood’s Go-To Sneaker Brand Is Seeing Huge Price Cuts for Black Friday
- Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, and More A-List Celebs Swear by This Anti-Aging Tool — and It’s on Sale Right Now