Lizzo Says Owning a Home Is a 'Milestone' After Having to Sleep in Her Car at the Start of Her Career

The Grammy winner opened up about buying her Los Angeles house in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

Published on December 22, 2022 04:29 PM
Lizzo Talks Owning New Home
Lizzo. Photo: CBS News

Lizzo has hit yet another milestone — owning her first home!

The "Good as Hell" singer, 34, invited CBS Sunday Morning's Tracy Smith into her Los Angeles house and opened up about what it means to her to own her first property after Smith raises the point that, "Just 10 years ago you were sleeping in your car."

"Yeah, yeah. And, like, woo, staying in people's rooms and sleeping on their couches," the Grammy winner recalls. "And now, on this past tour, which, I was blessed to stay in really nice places. But I was like, 'I miss my house. I can't wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.'"

She adds, "This is the first time I've ever said this. So, I don't know. It's a milestone for me."

Lizzo also shared how excited she is to celebrate the holiday season in her new pad, where two Christmas trees could be seen glowing in the background during the interview. She revealed that she set up half a dozen evergreens inside and outside her home to get into the festive spirit.

"It's like, not having stuff for a long time, and now [that] I've got it, I'm going overboard. I'm literally Santa Claus," she jokes.

WATCH THIS: Lizzo on Blazing Her Own Path, Finding Her 'Power' and Shutting Down Body Shamers: 'I'm a Body Icon'

In a March 2022 cover story for PEOPLE's Women Changing the World Issue, the singer opened up about her path to success, especially after being "cynical" about the world she was about to enter as a Black woman in the music industry.

She told PEOPLE: "I was like, 'OK, what can I do with this? How can I make the best of this? I wasn't supposed to survive. I wasn't supposed to make it this far. I wasn't supposed to be a millionaire. I wasn't supposed to be a sex symbol. I wasn't supposed to be on the cover of PEOPLE, but I am. So how can I make this worthwhile? How can I make this not just a flash in the pan?'"

Lizzo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Gotham/Getty Images

The "Truth Hurts" singer also talked about becoming a body icon and the importance of preaching body positivity in her music.

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard," she tells PEOPLE. "And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."

