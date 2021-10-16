Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Living Room Furniture — and Prices Start at $23

Another multifunctional piece on sale is the Christopher Knight Home Floor Pouf that can be used as a footstool or extra seating (right now, it's on sale for $37). And if you're looking for a clever way to keep items hidden but on hand, check out the Lue Bona Velvet Storage Ottoman: Not only can you use the pleated ottoman with hairpin legs as seating and a foot stool, but as storage room thanks to a hidden compartment. It comes in 12 hues, many of which are bold jewel tones. The fall-appropriate pumpkin brown color is currently on sale for $55 and other colors are going for as low as $45.