Hoban submitted a design for the White House which was selected by President George Washington, who also chose the site for the property and commissioned the construction. Despite all that, Washington never got to live in the home — and remains the only U.S. president not to live in it while in office.

In fact, Washington never even stepped foot inside the finished. White House, as construction finished in 1800, and Washington died in 1799. President John Adams, seen here, was the first president to live in the White House after it was completed.