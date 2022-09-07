Amazon Shoppers Call the Bissell Little Green Machine a 'Stain Eraser,' and It's on Sale Today

If you've been brainstorming ways to finally rid your couch or carpet of that dark spot — but haven't quite figured out the type of heavy machinery is needed to remove tough stains — all you require is a powerful carpet cleaner.

Enter the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, which is currently marked down at Amazon — a rarity, since this top-rated device hardly ever goes on sale. The device works to lift away messes from a slew of surfaces, including carpets, upholstery, and car interiors. To use the cleaner, simply fill one side of the 48-ounce tank with water and formula, then drag the hose across a surface and watch as it pulls out dark spots with ease.

Thanks to the 3-inch tough stain tool, you'll be able to scrub and suction stains and spots, and after you're finished, you can rinse out the hose with the included HydroRinse self-cleaning tool, so the device will be clean for the next round. A purchase of the Little Green Machine also comes with a trial-size container of Spot & Stain with Febreze, so your surfaces will smell good, too.

Over 34,000 Amazon shoppers have given this device a five-star rating, and it's the number one best-seller in its category. Tons of shoppers note that it's perfect for "deep cleaning," while others add that stains were "removed immediately." One user said, "The before and after were like night and day," and another wrote: "It sure gets out a lot of dirt."

Another five-star reviewer called the product a "stain eraser," explaining that their son often is the reason behind all the stains in their home. To target a lipstick stain, they bought this device, writing, "It pulled it right out as if it was never there." They finished off by saying: "I also use this to clean our mattresses and it does a great job at those too."

