Lionel Richie Launches Home Decor Collection That's an 'Extension of Songwriting'

Lionel Richie is saying “Hello” to home decor.

The singer just launched his home collection with JCPenney. Featuring bedsheets, throw pillows, and coverlet and comforter sets, the range comes in color from neutral black, navy, and tan, to baby blue and gold. Bath towels come in a six-piece set ($80), with four color options: all white, white and gray, white and blue, or white and tan.

“My home collection isn’t one particular style, but an eclectic design experience offering that connects my joy and love of life,” Richie shared in a statement. “Home is an extension of songwriting for me.”

Courtesy JCPenney

Prices for the line range from $50 for a solid 2-pack euro shams to $260 for a 3-piece comforter sets

“I have fun curating many décor style pieces to create my own unique personality,” Richie says. “My tip it to try to experience life to the fullest, keep it simple, and create your own unique space at home.”

Courtesy JCPenney

In creating the line, Richie wanted to translate his eclectic style into a collection that would resonate in people’s homes, and because he’s on the road so often, he explains, he wanted to ensure that with his line, he was helping to create a sanctuary.

Courtesy JCPenney

“I travel so much,” Richie says. “Home is my tranquility—my stay-cation—and through my passion for home design and experiences, I want to design a beautiful home space for you.”