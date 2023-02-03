This Mattress Topper Feels 'Like Snuggling Into a Cloud,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale

Think about the one place you likely spend most of your time — good chance your bed comes to mind. And so, it makes sense your bed provides the support and comfort you need for a restful night's sleep.

Although you may have a mattress that you love, there's nothing wrong with adding a few extra layers in the form of a mattress topper to make it even more comfortable. Right now, the Linsy Living Mattress Topper is on sale at Amazon, and thanks to an additional 20 percent coupon applied at checkout, you can snag the three-inch queen-size mattress topper for just $120.

The "very comfortable" mattress topper features a 2-inch supportive gel memory foam and 1-inch regular memory foam that together not only boast a medium-firmness but contour to your body to help aid in pressure relief, according to the brand.

That may sound like a lot of material, especially for hot sleepers, but its open-cell structure keeps the topper breathable and allows airflow for optimal cooling effects. Plus, its anti-skid design with corner straps keeps the mattress topper in place, so you don't have to worry about it slipping and sliding during the night.

Buy It! Linsy Living Mattress Topper (Queen), $119.99 with coupon (orig. $159.19); amazon.com

The mattress topper is easy to care for too, as it has a removable cover that can be tossed in the washing machine for a quick rinse. It's racked up hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who have written in reviews that it feels "like snuggling into a cloud" and "like you are being cuddled."

One five-star reviewer praised the mattress topper's pain and pressure-relieving properties, and said "it's exactly what I needed for my neck pain and body aches." Another shopper added, "My back pain, which has been constant and overwhelming for months? Gone. My bed? Comfortable. My sleep? Deep."

A final five-star reviewer simply said the addition of the topper has been transformative and makes it seem like they "have a brand new mattress." They added, "Our bed feels like a completely different bed!"

If you're looking to improve your sleep and comfort at night, then you'll want to get your hands on the Linsy Living Mattress Topper while it's on sale.

