These 'Soft Yet Supportive' Pillows with Over 10,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for Just $15 Right Now

Shoppers describe them as feeling "like a cloud"

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

Published on January 25, 2023 06:00 PM

Linenspa Pillow Standard Size Set of 2
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

Getting a good night's sleep is essential to living your best life, and if your rest is lacking, there might be an easy and affordable solution that doesn't involve shopping for a new mattress.

Consider swapping your old worn-out pillows with the Linenspa Pillow Set to revive the quality of sleep you get each night without spending hundreds of dollars. The standard-size two-pack is on sale for $15 at Amazon right now, making them just under $8 apiece. Each pillow is made with shredded memory foam that offers a medium-firm feel with ample amounts of comfort and support. Plus, they're easy to fluff and mold to a shape that fits your sleeping position. They're designed for side, back, and stomach sleepers, so pretty much anyone can reap the benefits they provide.

The pillows are also available in queen and king sizes, and each one comes with a hypoallergenic case that's machine washable.

Linenspa Pillow Standard Size Set of 2
Amazon

Buy It! Linenspa Pillow Standard Size Set of 2, $14.99 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

The pillows will arrive inside a compact box and the brand suggests making sure they are "thoroughly fluffed" before using them to ensure they take their shape. One five-star reviewer said they put their pillows in the dryer for "a few minutes" to help them decompress and afterward they were "amazing."

They're so popular among Amazon shoppers that they have more than 10,000 perfect ratings, with many calling them "soft yet supportive." One person said they were "very surprised by the comfort" and added that they feel "like a cloud." Reviewers are also raving about the longevity of these pillows with one person claiming even after two years the shredded memory foam always re-fluffs [and] never goes flat."

If you've been long overdue for a change, now's the time to swap your pillows while the Linenspa Pillows are on sale. You might even want to grab extras since they're so affordable.

