This 'Comfortable and Lightweight' Comforter Works for All Seasons — and Amazon Sale Prices Start at Just $37

Made from a soft and cozy microfiber polyester, the comforter is designed with a charming neutral-tone striped print reminiscent of a seaside cottage. You can also flip it to the other side and opt for the pure blue — effectively getting two comforter options in one. The blanket is available in all sizes, as well as some less traditional options like oversized king and queen (for those whose comforters never seem to cover as much space as they need).