This 'Comfortable and Lightweight' Comforter Works for All Seasons — and Amazon Sale Prices Start at Just $37

I do not like to be hot when I sleep and this comforter keeps me cool”
By Annie Burdick August 02, 2022 10:00 PM
Finding the perfect bedding can be a long, frustrating process. There are plenty of options that prove too scratchy, low quality, too thick, or not thick enough. And finding one that can work all year long? That might be the wildest dream of them all. 

But there's hope. Amazon Shoppers say this Linenspa Hypoallergenic Microfiber Comforter really can do the trick for "all seasons," and better yet, it's on sale in the classic light blue and white color scheme, in sizes twin through California king. Deals are up to 26 percent off, so it's a great time to add it to your cart.

Made from a soft and cozy microfiber polyester, the comforter is designed with a charming neutral-tone striped print reminiscent of a seaside cottage. You can also flip it to the other side and opt for the pure blue — effectively getting two comforter options in one. The blanket is available in all sizes, as well as some less traditional options like oversized king and queen (for those whose comforters never seem to cover as much space as they need). 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Linenspa Hypoallergenic Microfiber Comforter, $36.99–69.77 (orig. $49.99–84.99); amazon.com

As an alternative to down, microfiber filling is lighter and more summer-friendly, plus you'll never get poked with a feather. The box-stitch design both to the design aesthetic and guarantees that the filling stays —even if you spend the night tossing and turning. The comforter can also be thrown into the washing machine with no added hassle. Plus, it has built-in corner loops for those who prefer to use a duvet cover on top. 

Over 2,800 Amazon reviewers have given this comforter a five-star rating. Many remark on how well it works for different seasons, with one noting, "These comforters are really comfortable and lightweight for summer use. I do not like to be hot when I sleep and this comforter keeps me cool."

Even the most selective shoppers approve: "I'm super picky when it comes to my bedding [and] I extensively research products until I find the right fit. I suffer from insomnia so the perfect bedding is a must, and this met all my needs!" Overall, the consensus is clear, with  another reviewer summing it up well when they said: "The quality of this comforter is A+."

If you're ready for a better night's sleep, shop the Linenspa Microfiber Comforter while prices are still up to 26 percent off. 

