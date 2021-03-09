Amazon’s Best-Selling Mattress Is Surprisingly Cheap — and It’s Earned Over 61,000 Five-Star Ratings

There are over 1,000 mattress listings currently on Amazon (and even more if you're shopping everything the Internet has to offer), but there's only one that shoppers describe as "just like heaven," "five-stars all the way," and an "incredible value."
Amazon's passionate review community loves Linenspa's affordable hybrid memory foam and spring mattress, which is the retailer's best-selling mattress overall. The bed-in-a-box starts at just $130 and it's earned over 61,000 five-star ratings for it's supportive feel, quality, convenience, and overall value.
Unlike many others on the market, which are either all foam or made of squeaky springs, the hybrid bed uniquely combines memory foam and quiet springs in its design to give shoppers the best of both. Its top layer of soft foam comforts and cushions your back, shoulders, and hips, while the base of coils offers the firm support you'd expect in a traditional mattress. And it comes in three thicknesses, allowing shoppers to choose from the firm eight-inch, the medium-firm 10-inch, or the plush 12-inch.
And unlike most in-store options, the top-rated bed-in-a-box mattress is shipped to your door in a sleek package — as the name implies — so you don't have to worry about getting it home from a store or paying extra to have it delivered. Once it arrives, simply open the box, unfold the mattress, and give it some time to expand to its full size. You'll be able to snooze on it in just a few hours.
"I was skeptical about this bed, but I was wrong. This is so comfortable," one owner wrote. "It is firm enough for support, yet the memory foam makes it soft enough to take the pressure off my hips and shoulder (I'm a side sleeper). Now, all my kids want their beds replaced with this one too!"
In fact, tons of reviewers have come back to purchase a second or third for other rooms in their home. "I have just recently purchased a second mattress because I loved it so much," another reviewer said. "This thing felt like a dream. Once you open the box, the mattress expands like magic, [and] having this mattress shipped to your door is awesome and super convenient. I am convinced that this is the best mattress you can buy for the price."
Several shoppers shared updates, too, praising the piece for being comfortable years later. "I've had this for two years or so now, and it's still going strong," one reviewer wrote. "Amazing quality for the price!"
If you don't love it, the mattress can be returned for free for a full refund. Plus, the affordable find comes with free two-day delivery for Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial), so you can test the best-seller this week if you want and see if it lives up to all of the hype.
