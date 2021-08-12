Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Best Lightweight Comforter Ever' — and It Starts at Just $28

Shoppers recommend the number one best-selling Linenspa Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter, which is currently up to 32 percent off at Amazon. The comforter is woven from 100 percent polyester, and filled with an ultra-soft, hypoallergenic microfiber, complete with eight built-in corner loops to hold a duvet cover, though it can also be used without one. A box stitch design keeps all of the filling in place so it will always be fluffy and not pushed to one side. Plus, if the comforter gets a little dirty, just toss it in the washer and let air dry.