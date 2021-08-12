Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Best Lightweight Comforter Ever' — and It Starts at Just $28
Sleeping during the warmer months requires many moving parts: a set of cooling bed sheets, a powerful oscillating fan or air conditioner, and the understanding that you'll likely be subjected to a few sweaty nights despite it all. But if you're the kind of person who's found that sleeping with one measly sheet isn't enough — but a full-sized blanket is far too hot for those 80-degree nights — consider opting for a seasonal lightweight comforter.
Shoppers recommend the number one best-selling Linenspa Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter, which is currently up to 32 percent off at Amazon. The comforter is woven from 100 percent polyester, and filled with an ultra-soft, hypoallergenic microfiber, complete with eight built-in corner loops to hold a duvet cover, though it can also be used without one. A box stitch design keeps all of the filling in place so it will always be fluffy and not pushed to one side. Plus, if the comforter gets a little dirty, just toss it in the washer and let air dry.
The comforter comes in a slew of colors, and each one is reversible so you have double the amount of options. You can choose from gray and white stripes, mocha, and white, in sizes twin through oversized king.
Buy It! Linenspa Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter, $27.70-$44.48 (orig. $29.99-$64.99); amazon.com
Over 70,000 Amazon shoppers have given the comforter a five-star rating, saying it's the "best lightweight comforter ever" and given them the "best night's sleep in months." Another reviewer compares it to "sleeping in the clouds."
"I got this to brighten up our room," one five-star reviewer shares. "It had the best reviews of anything I had seen for a long time. This blanket. It's awesome. I swear to you. My husband and I count down the minutes until we can be back under this glorious comfort zone. It's soft. It's warm. And it hugs your body just right. It's almost like our bed is a cocoon. I'm not sure either of us have ever fallen asleep faster."
"I am amazed at how wonderful, light, and warm this comforter is," another shopper says. "I was pleasantly surprised when I realized this comforter kept me warm and cozy on cold nights and cool on warm nights. I love this comforter so much that I will buy more of these and I plan on giving these as gifts. I can't believe how marvelous it feels to sleep under this extremely delightful comforter. If you want to sleep deep and awake refreshed, get this comforter!"
Head to Amazon and shop the highly reviewed Linenspa Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter starting at just $28.
- Amazon Shoppers Call This the 'Best Lightweight Comforter Ever' — and It Starts at Just $28
- Amazon Just Launched Fall Style Guides for Every Occasion — Here Are 24 Top-Rated Pieces for Under $40
- Shoppers Get 'Nothing but Compliments' When They Wear This $22 Dress with 4,000 Five-Star Ratings
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Will Never Buy Another Pillow' After Trying This Cloud-Like Set That Starts at $35