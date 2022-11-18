Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Haven't Slept This Well in Years' Thanks to This Mattress Topper — and It's on Sale

“I now have the most comfortable bed in the house”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 18, 2022 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Linenspa 3 Inch Mattress Topper
Photo: Amazon

If you've noticed that your mattress is feeling a little hard or wonky — but don't want to invest in a brand new one — all you have to do is add a luxurious topper.

And right now, the highly reviewed Linenspa 3-Inch Mattress Topper is 30 percent off at Amazon. The topper is constructed out of memory foam, providing you with a wonderfully soft feel. It helps align your spine to disperse body weight and relieve pressure points while you sleep. It also contains cooling gel, which helps to increase airflow and keep you from overheating. Plus, the brand says that the toppers can accommodate just about any sleeping position, whether you lay on your back, stomach, or side.

Shoppers can choose from sizes ranging from twin through California king, plus two heights: 2 and 3 inches. According to the brand, all of the sizes have the same cloud-like feel, but the thicker toppers will hug your body more. After the topper arrives, make sure to give it up to 48 hours to fully expand before placing it on the bed.

Linenspa 3 Inch Mattress Topper
Amazon

Buy It! Linenspa 3-Inch Mattress Topper, $76.99 (orig. $109.99); amazon.com

Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers recommend the mattress topper, with many calling it "very comfortable"; some even compare it to "sleeping in a cloud." One user said, "It completely changed the way my old bed feels. I haven't slept this well in years," while another enthused, "My cousin slept in my bed one night and she bought one the next day."

Another five-star reviewer explained, "I now have the most comfortable bed in the house. My boyfriend has a bad back and no longer complains about pains in the morning." They also added, "I look forward to going to bed now!"

Head to Amazon to get the Linenspa 3-Inch Mattress Topper while it's 30 percent off.

