Amazon Shoppers Say This Mattress Topper Is as Soft as ‘Sleeping on a Marshmallow’
A good night's sleep is no guarantee. After all, the conditions in your bedroom have to gel. Even if you have an oscillating fan or a space heater plugged in to achieve your preferred room temperature, if your mattress has become too firm or lumpy, you won't get much shut-eye. There's only one way to prolong its life without investing in a brand new bed: using a memory foam mattress topper.
According to Amazon customers, even the oldest mattress can be rejuvenated with the Linenspa 2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper. The topper has 2 inches of plush memory foam that conforms to your shape and curves so well, it almost feels like "sleeping on a cloud." Because it's designed with temperature-regulating gel beads that disperse heat, the topper can actually prevent you from becoming too hot overnight. Plus, the memory foam distributes weight, straightening the spine and relieving pressure points.
Buy It! Linenspa 2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $39.99–$79.99; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about the mattress topper, which has earned over 39,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers say it's a "great way to make a cheap mattress more comfortable," while others note that their "back pain is virtually gone." One shopper even says that the topper "transformed a hard bed into sleeping luxury."
"To my delight, I've found it to be extremely comfortable and properly supportive," one five-star reviewer says. "I still find myself waking up being surprised by how this has made a difference in my rest. Each night I feel like I'm sleeping on a marshmallow. If that's your nighty-night goal, get one."
"My current bed is old but still in good shape, but I wake up every morning with my arms asleep or pain in my hips. I'm too old for that now," another shopper shares. "When I went shopping for a mattress, I couldn't find anything that would be better than what I had for under $500. This topper transformed a bed that was headed to the trash into a great night's sleep. I'm excited to get in my bed at night!"
The topper is also available in a 3-inch height, and it comes in sizes ranging from twin to California king. Guarantee a good night's sleep and shop the Linenspa 2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper starting at $39.99 on Amazon.
