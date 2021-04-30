Amazon Shoppers Say This Mattress Topper Is as Soft as ‘Sleeping on a Marshmallow’

"My current bed is old but still in good shape, but I wake up every morning with my arms asleep or pain in my hips. I'm too old for that now," another shopper shares. "When I went shopping for a mattress, I couldn't find anything that would be better than what I had for under $500. This topper transformed a bed that was headed to the trash into a great night's sleep. I'm excited to get in my bed at night!"