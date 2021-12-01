Shop

Shoppers Call This the 'Best Microfiber Sheet Set Out There' — and Prices Are Up to 77% Off at Amazon

“These are hands down the softest sheets I have ever felt”
By Amy Schulman November 30, 2021 11:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you thought all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals were behind you, don't fret: There are still a slew of sales happening over at Amazon, whether you're looking to snag a  discounted coffee machine or a new TV. And right now, you can get the top-rated Linen Market 4-Piece Sheet Set for as low as $20 — that's a whopping 77 percent off!

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Each set comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet, all of which are spun out of 100 percent microfiber. This makes the sheets wonderfully soft and breathable — so you won't have to worry about waking up sweaty, even if you're a hot sleeper. Thanks to the durable fabric, the sheets won't wrinkle or fade overtime, and they're plenty easy to care for: Just toss them into the washing machine on a gentle cycle before tumble drying on low heat.  

Shoppers can choose from standard sheet sizes ranging from twin to California king. There are also plenty of fun patterns, including navy paisley, scallop sage, and soft floral light blue. Prices are as low as $18 for twin bedding and $20 for queen thanks to the significant discount on the sheets right now. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Linen Market 4-Piece Sheet Set, $22.91 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

More than 3,300 Amazon shoppers have given the sheet set a five-star rating, with one calling them the "best microfiber sheet set out there," while others note that for the price, they're "shocked by the quality." One user said: "These sheets are so comfortable. It'll have you wanting to stay in bed all day."

"These are hands down the softest sheets I have ever felt," a five-star reviewer shared. "They are amazing to sleep in… My husband won't let me change the sheets until I have purchased and washed another set of sheets from this seller. Which I have already done." 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Linen Market 4-Piece Sheet Set, $20.29 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

"I don't know if the manufacturer sold his/her soul to the devil to make this set so soft, because outside of luxury hotels, I've never enjoyed sheets as much as I enjoyed these," another person said. "A steal for the price!"

Head to Amazon and shop the Linen Market 4-Piece Sheet Set for up to 77 percent off while this Cyber Week deal sticks around. 

Shop More Cyber Week Deals 2021:

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com