Newly Engaged Lindsey Vonn Is Selling Her Colorado Home and Moving in with Fiancé P.K. Subban

Lindsey Vonn is closing a chapter on her beloved Vail, Colorado home — and starting a new one on the east coast.

The Olympic ski champion, 34, has listed her five-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence — the first she’s ever owned — on the market for $6 million, PEOPLE confirms.

Vonn’s decision to sell the private property, which is tucked into the Gore Range, comes just one month after she announced her engagement to hockey player P.K. Subban.

Her rep tells PEOPLE that the pair are taking the next step in their relationship by moving in together, which is why Vonn opted to put her Colorado home on the market.

“She has actually purchased a home in New Jersey with her fiancé P.K. Subban who plays for the New Jersey Devils,” Vonn’s rep says. “Since she is now retired from professional skiing, she is spending more time there to be close to him while he is in season.”

Back in 2017, Vonn opened up her Vail home to PEOPLE and gave an exclusive tour of the cozy residence that she said she purchased immediately after seeing it two years earlier.

“When I walked in for the first time, I said, ‘This is it! This is my house,'” Vonn recalled, adding that the sweeping views of snow-capped peaks and a river below made the light-flooded “mountain contemporary” hideaway a no-brainer for her.

“Because I’m on the road all the time, I need a place to come home to where I feel really relaxed and cut off from everything,” she said. “I need a quiet place that’s just my own.”

In addition to a state-of-the-art gym, an elevator and a sound system wired to AirPlay-stream music to every room, Vonn said she installed a custom-designed doggy door compatible with magnet-equipped collars so her three pups could control the gate and allow them to come and go as they please.

So far, 2019 is shaping up to be a milestone year for the former Olympic skier.

Besides putting her first home on the market, Vonn retired from professional skiing in February and has since been dedicating her time to helping young girls become more involved in STEM education through the Lindsey Vonn Foundation.

At the end of August, Vonn announced that she was engaged to Subban, 30, after more than a year of dating.

“I said YES!!! 💍❤️,” Vonn wrote on Instagram while sharing the engagement news. “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this crazy/kind/handsome/hyper/giving man.”

“Stuck with me forever! Jokes on you,” the New Jersey Devils defenseman captioned his own silly photo of himself sticking his tongue out at Vonn.

Speaking to Vogue shortly after Subban popped the question, Vonn revealed that she hadn’t done much wedding planning as they were more focused on a move to the Garden State.

“We’re in such a busy time right now,” she explained. “I just want to enjoy the moment and the engagement. We’re not in a big hurry to get married … I honestly haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about it. I’m mostly just excited for the future!”