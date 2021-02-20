Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban List Beverly Hills Home for $7.2 Million After Ending Engagement 

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban announced their split in December

By Maria Pasquini
February 20, 2021 03:30 PM
P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn
| Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are putting their California home on the market following their recent split.   

The two athletes — who announced they had ended their engagement in December — are selling a Beverly Hills home for $7.175 million, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The former Olympic skier, 36, and the New Jersey Devils defenseman, 31, purchased the four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence last April for $6.75 million, the outlet reported. 

Inside, the 5,500-square-foot home boasts skylights, tall ceilings, a custom fireplace in the living room, as well as a kitchen with two sizable marble islands. Outside, there's a swimming pool and spa in the backyard, which are surrounded by palm trees and hedges. 

Included in the sale is also a guesthouse that has yet to be built, as well as a three-car garage that has its own Tesla charging station, according to the Times.

Credit: Doyle Terry

Credit: Doyle Terry

After the pair announced their engagement in 2019, Vonn put her Vail, Colorado home — the first she ever owned — on the market, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Vonn announced the following year that the property had been sold, putting out a full-page ad in the Vail Daily, thanking everyone in the community who supported her throughout her career.  

Credit: Doyle Terry
Credit: Doyle Terry
Credit: Doyle Terry

After three years together, Vonn and Subban announced their split on Instagram in December.

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn wrote at the time. "However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely." 

Credit: Doyle Terry
Credit: Doyle Terry

"Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared," the hockey player wrote in a separate post. 

