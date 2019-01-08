Lindsay Lohan Confirms She Will Buy Her Own Island: 'That is Fact'

Two resorts aren’t enough for hospitality entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan—she wants a whole island.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Mean Girls star confirmed her plans to purchase her own private island to supplement the two resorts she has already opened in Greece.

“Did I hear a rumor that you bought an island?” Fallon asked that Parent Trap actress. “That you were opening up Lindsay Lohan Island or something? Is that possible?”

“There will eventually be an island,” Lohan said. “That is fact. But I’ll have to come back and talk about that.”

Lohan doesn’t seem in a rush to purchase the plot of land.

“One thing at a time,” she added with a laugh.

Lohan already opened a resort called Lohan Beach House Mykonos on the Greek island in May 2018 and a second, called Lohan Beach House Rhodes, located in Ialisos Beach, Rhodes.

In her upcoming MTV series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, the actress documents her experience opening the Beach House in Mykonos as she tries to make it a travel destination. Lohan outlines that hosts and guest stars were brought in from the U.S. to help her create her vision.

In December PEOPLE exclusively revealed the show open the docuseries, set to the tune of Lohan’s 2008 song “Bossy.” The clip gives fans a sneak peek at the beach, the (very attractive) staff, and of course, the star of the show herself.

“It’s great because they’re the dramatic ones,” Lohan told Fallon.

But the Lawyer.com spokesperson admits that sometimes she, too, has to get involved in the drama.

“I have to step in, of course,” she said. “I’m very nurturing towards them. I’m kind, but also it’s my name, so I have to protect myself, so I don’t want anybody overstepping me.”

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in January 2018, Lohan revealed her plans to design one of the islands within The World Islands, an artificial archipelago of man-made islands off the coast of her adopted home in Dubai.

She added that she planned to call the island “Lohan Island,” and joked that she was “out-Trumping Trump with the name Lohan!” as Donald Trump is known for branding developments with his moniker. The U.S. president does not have an island in Dubai, but he does have a large golfing and residential real estate development with his name on it.

“I have a lot of little projects there because I like to keep busy,” Lohan said at the time. “So, when I’m finished filming [British sitcom] Sick Note I can go back to Dubai, start the lipstick, discuss that and then design this island — Lohan Island,” she said, noting her plans to launch a beauty brand as well.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres Jan. 8 at 8/7c on MTV.