Inside Victoria's Secret Model Lily Aldridge's 'Beautiful, Comfy, Cozy' Nashville Home

Lily Aldridge may look perfectly at home on a Victoria’s Secret runway, but the model and mom would rather be laying low at her charming house in Nashville.

“Home is everything,” says Aldridge, who relocated to the city with her husband, Kings of Leon singer Caleb Followill, over a decade ago. The birth of their daughter, Dixie, now 6, sparked their move from a condo in the middle of city nightlife to a Tudor Revival abode “near a great school.”

“We both travel a lot for work, but we do everything in our power to go in and out as fast as possible so we can have a normal life here,”the California native tells Architectural Digest of their precious time out of the spotlight.

Aldrige's living room, decorated with items from local antique shops Architectural Digest, Photography by Leslee Mitchell, Styled by Jessica Sailer Van Lith

Their soft spot for domesticity peaks during the holidays when, Followill jokes, their charming abode, “feels like the Griswold House” from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Aldridge having a tea party with daughter Dixie Architectural Digest, Photography by Leslee Mitchell, Styled by Jessica Sailer Van Lith

While Aldridge fell for the 1930 build right away, Followill needed a little more convincing. “My husband wanted to move into different house,” she says.

With the help of celebrity designers and close friends Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward of Pierce & Ward, she was able to persuade him. Pierce and Ward renovated every square inch of the home while the famous couple was out of town, and filled it with local antique store treasures: leather club chairs, poufs, chandeliers, and midcentury modern pieces.

“It was beautiful, comfy, cozy,” Aldridge says. “My childhood home was inviting and comfortable. It was a house where everyone was welcome, my family was always cooking and entertaining, nothing was too precious.”

The couple carries on those same traditions and comfy vibe in their home today.

“I love hosting,” she tells AD. And despite their “gorgeous” dining room, the model admits they’ve never had one dinner there.

“Nothing is ever super-duper formal,” she says.

To read the full feature and see more photos pick up the September issue of Architectural Digest, or visit archdigest.com.