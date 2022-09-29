A Million Here, A Million There! See Inside Lil Wayne's Miami Mansion, Listed For $29.5 Million

The Grammy-winning rapper's waterfront Miami home is located in a gated community with 24-hour guard service

By
Published on September 29, 2022 03:44 PM
Lil Wayne's home for sale
Photo: courtesy douglas elliman realty

Lil Wayne is looking for a big buyer.

The Grammy winner, who turned 40 this week, is parting ways with his Miami Beach mansion, which is now on the market for $29.5 million.

Weezy's Florida home is located on Allison Island and consists of 10,632 square feet of living space, with retractable glass walls throughout that open to the fully outfitted backyard. The 23,760-square-foot lot holds a pool, al fresco dining spaces, a beach cabana, and built-in barbecue, all overlooking 110 feet of water frontage and a private dock, according to Top 10 Real Estate Deals.

The property is listed with Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman.

Lil Wayne's home for sale
courtesy douglas elliman realty

The home contains seven bedrooms and a primary suite, which has dual baths, a walk-in closet, a sitting area and a private terrace where potential buyers will be "Right Above It" all. There's also a junior suite with its own outdoor space.

Lil Wayne's home for sale
courtesy douglas elliman realty

The property has two kitchens: The main kitchen, which includes a breakfast nook, features custom Italian cabinets and Subzero & Wolf appliances, while the chef's kitchen has its own staff quarters.

Elsewhere, buyers will find bonus spaces including a movie theater, wine room, three-car garage and an elevator.

Lil Wayne's home for sale
courtesy douglas elliman realty

The MC's home is part of a gated community with 24-hour security and several other exclusive perks, including access to the island's private beach.

It's located near La Gorce Country Club and the Normandy Shores Golf Club, as well as some public beaches and more opportunities to enjoy the local nightlife.

Lil Wayne's home for sale
courtesy douglas elliman realty

Pitbull, Sylvester Stallone, Madonna, and Shakira are among the celebrities who own homes in the area, according to Top Ten.

Lil Wayne's home for sale
courtesy douglas elliman realty

Weezy is no stranger to showing off where he lives. Back in 2004, he showed fans where he resided in Louisiana on a classic episode of MTV Cribs.

Lil Wayne's home for sale
courtesy douglas elliman realty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wayne initially bought the home in 2018 for nearly $17 million, which would mean the Hot Boy is looking to turn a hot profit of $12.5 million if the property goes for his asking price.

Related Articles
Tom Brady and Gisele, Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter's $22.5 Million Former Florida Mansion Once Rented to Tom Brady May Be Demolished
Mariah Carey Atlanta house for sale
Mariah Carey Lists Massive Georgia Mansion for $6.5 Million After Home Was Burglarized in June
Donald Trump's Former Connecticut Mansion Lists for $30 Million After Major Price Cuts
Donald Trump's Former Mansion in Connecticut Lists for $30 Million After Major Price Cuts
Kat Von D House 357 lorraine
Kat Von D Cuts Price of Her L.A. Home (Featured in 'Cheaper by the Dozen!' ) to $12.5 Million
Lea Black Miami home
'Real Housewives of Miami' Alum Lea Black Selling $34 Million Miami Mansion — See Inside!
Sylvester Stallone (L) and Jennifer Flavin attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Flavin Accused Sylvester Stallone of 'Intentional Dissipation' of Marital Assets: What's at Stake
Emmitt Smith home
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Calvin Harris Mansion for Sale
DJ Calvin Harris Is Selling His Massive Beverly Hills Mansion for $25M — See Inside!
marc Anthony home
Marc Anthony Sells His Stunning Miami Waterfront Estate for $22M - See Inside!
shaquille o'neal home
Shaquille O'Neal Has Finally Sold His Florida Mega-Mansion for an Undisclosed Price
Ellen Degeneres House for sale
Ellen DeGeneres Sells Montecito Home for $13.5 Million After Purchasing It in September
goldie hawn, kurt russell, Wyatt Russell, Meredith Hagner
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Son Wyatt Russell Sells Vibrant 1930s Spanish Home for Nearly $2.9M
Bob Saget Family Home Lists for $7.765M
Bob Saget's $7 Million Brentwood Home for Sale Gets a Major Cut — See Inside
Madonna
World's Wealthiest Dog (Yes, Dog!) Sells Madonna's Former Miami Mansion for $29 Million
Karolina Kurkova apt for sale
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova Sells $4.5M NYC Loft Where She Gave Birth to Son — See the Photos
Jason Oppenheim Buys Home in Newport Beach
Jason Oppenheim Shows Off His 'Impressive' New $7M Newport Beach Mansion amid 'Selling the OC' News