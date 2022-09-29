A Million Here, A Million There! See Inside Lil Wayne's Miami Mansion, Listed For $29.5 Million

Lil Wayne is looking for a big buyer.

The Grammy winner, who turned 40 this week, is parting ways with his Miami Beach mansion, which is now on the market for $29.5 million.

Weezy's Florida home is located on Allison Island and consists of 10,632 square feet of living space, with retractable glass walls throughout that open to the fully outfitted backyard. The 23,760-square-foot lot holds a pool, al fresco dining spaces, a beach cabana, and built-in barbecue, all overlooking 110 feet of water frontage and a private dock, according to Top 10 Real Estate Deals.

The property is listed with Cyril Matz of Douglas Elliman.

The home contains seven bedrooms and a primary suite, which has dual baths, a walk-in closet, a sitting area and a private terrace where potential buyers will be "Right Above It" all. There's also a junior suite with its own outdoor space.

The property has two kitchens: The main kitchen, which includes a breakfast nook, features custom Italian cabinets and Subzero & Wolf appliances, while the chef's kitchen has its own staff quarters.

Elsewhere, buyers will find bonus spaces including a movie theater, wine room, three-car garage and an elevator.

The MC's home is part of a gated community with 24-hour security and several other exclusive perks, including access to the island's private beach.

It's located near La Gorce Country Club and the Normandy Shores Golf Club, as well as some public beaches and more opportunities to enjoy the local nightlife.

Pitbull, Sylvester Stallone, Madonna, and Shakira are among the celebrities who own homes in the area, according to Top Ten.

Weezy is no stranger to showing off where he lives. Back in 2004, he showed fans where he resided in Louisiana on a classic episode of MTV Cribs.

Wayne initially bought the home in 2018 for nearly $17 million, which would mean the Hot Boy is looking to turn a hot profit of $12.5 million if the property goes for his asking price.