The two-time Grammy winner showed off several photos of his new home on social media Friday

Lil Nas X Celebrates Buying His First Home at Age 21 — See the Photos!

Lil Nas X is officially a homeowner!

The "Old Town Road" rapper, 21, announced on Friday that he had purchased his first home.

"Bought my first house today," he captioned a collection of Instagram photos of his new abode, starting with one snap that showed him holding the keys to the house.

In another image, Lil Nas X held a balloon reading "congrats" while standing at the top of a staircase decorated with a modern chandelier. He also posed in his sunny backyard (complete with a hot tub), before giving fans a brief glimpse at his sleek black-and-white kitchen as well as a bathroom complete with a soaking tub.

Last month, the two-time Grammy winner and bestselling author of the children's book C Is for Country opened up about his difficult journey to stardom as part of his new Life Story series on TikTok.

"In 2017 I became the first [in] my family to get into college," he began. "During college I was depressed, had no friends and…. my grandmother passed."

Then the hitmaker said he developed hypochondria — also called illness anxiety disorder, which causes individuals to be unduly alarmed about having a serious medical condition without exhibiting any symptoms of that nature, according to Mayo Clinic.

"I started going to the doctor a lot in fear that I would die soon… hypochondria," he said adding that he began making music in 2018 and ultimately dropped out of school to live with his sister. "I was happy again!!!"

He dropped his first mixtape "Nasarati" not long after in June 2018, citing that "THINGS WERE GOING GREAT! .. then they weren't ..."

The "Rodeo" rapper further detailed that his sister kicked him out, another brother of his who was providing assistance "left to the military" and his songs "were no longer doing good."