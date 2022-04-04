WATCH: Lil Jon Turns a Family's Basement into a Nightclub on Sneak Peek of His New HGTV Show

The rapper teams up with expert builder Anitra Mecadon to help homeowners “find their design wild side” on HGTV’s Lil Jon Wants to Do What? which premieres May 2

Lil Jon is ready to show off his home design skills.

The rapper, 50, is joining expert builder Anitra Mecadon to tackle unconventional renovations on his new HGTV show, Lil Jon Wants to Do What?

The duo will help "skeptical homeowners who feel trapped in a boring home find their design wild side," according to a press release for the show, then take his creative vision and make that dream into a reality.

In an exclusive preview of the show's first episode, the pair brainstorm potential renovations ideas with homeowners Joy and Phil who hope to turn their basement into a family entertainment space.

"We're going to play a little game called 'Wouldn't it be cool if..." Mecadon says in the clip.

Lil Jon responds, "Wouldn't it be cool if you let us knock out all these walls."

He later says it would be "really cool" to sink the floor down in the basement even though he doesn't "know how much it costs" and suggests adding a stage, which leaves Joy shaking her head.

Mecadon believes by playing the "What If" game with clients she can gauge how willing they are to go through with the renovations.

"By playing the game in front of the homeowners you actually see just how far you can push them and that nervous energy kinda feeds ym soul," she explains.

"I want them to get a feel for me and not feel like this crazy rapper guy," Lil Jon adds. "The vibe I get from the client, that's what I'm going to give the client, so I need them to trust me. They are going to love it."