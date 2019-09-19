Light up Your Spooky Season (For Only $5!) with These Halloween-Themed Neon Lights from Target

The adorable glowing decorations come in four different shapes: bats, pumpkins, witch’s hats and candies
Neon signs aren’t just for dimly-lit barrooms anymore. Target is selling Halloween-themed neon lights designed to kick your spooky decor up a notch — and they’ll only cost you a fiver.
These festive finds are available in four different shapes: purple and teal bats, orange and green pumpkins, purple and yellow witch’s hats and yellow and blue candies
Battery-operated with an on switch switch at the base, these freestanding, cute and creepy lights are perfect for party decorations or even desk decor.
While not currently available on the Target website, a representative for the company tells PEOPLE that the lights can be found in-store, in the Bullseye’s Playground. That means if you want to get your hands on one, you’ll have to scour the aisles typically near the store’s entrance.
A few fans have already found the lights at their local stores, posting their scores on Instagram.
Target has been on a roll with their quirky Halloween decor this year.
In August, the retailer unveiled an affordable new line of Halloween-themed succulents with planters shaped like skulls, jack-o-lanterns, ghosts and more. The collection is part of the superstore’s Hyde & EEK! Boutique, which features a variety of items inspired by the haunting holiday.
The succulents inside the themed pots are actually fake — something that may excite anyone with a black thumb. The faux greenery comes in a variety of different shapes and colors, depending on which planter you choose, with leaves ranging from pale orange spikes to bright green petals.