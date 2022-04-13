Amazon Shoppers Say This Ultra-Lightweight Steam Mop Can Clean 'Old Floor Stains,' and It's Only $54
If you've noticed there's some stinky gunk on the floor that won't seem to disappear — no matter how many times you clean it — you're likely not using the right tool. What you need is a steam mop, not simply a regular one, which uses hot, pressurized steam to erase and unlatch even the stickiest of stains.
Try out the Light 'n' Easy Ultra-Lightweight Steam Mop, which is currently under $55 at Amazon. To use the steam mop, just fill up the 7.52-ounce tank with water, wait 30 seconds for it to heat up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, and then get to work, pushing the mop back and forth against the floor. The hot steam will effortlessly eliminate dirt and sticky messes — so you'll never have to get on your hands and knees and scrub the floor again.
The steam mop can be used on all kinds of surfaces, including hardwood floors, tile, grout, laminate, vinyl, ceramic, and even carpet. It comes with a 20-foot-long power cord, giving you ample room to roam around the house. And at just 3.5 pounds, the steam mop can easily be carried from room to room — so you don't have to carry a heavy, bulky appliance. Plus, the device comes with a set of reusable pads.
Buy It! Light 'n' Easy Ultra-Lightweight Steam Mop, $53.53 with coupon (orig. $63.53); amazon.com
Over 1,500 Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, noting that it removes "old floor stains" and any messes were "wiped right up." Another user put it simply: "Before I knew it, my kitchen floor was clean."
Even self-proclaimed "clean freaks" haven't stopped raving about this steam mop, with one sharing that "this has been an amazing addition to my life." They explained they vacuum the floors first, then use the steam mop, enthusing, "I thought my floors were clean (I Swiffer them constantly), and look what came up!"
Head to Amazon to get the Light 'n' Easy Ultra-Lightweight Steam Mop while it's just $54.
