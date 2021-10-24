This Steam Mop Makes Floors 'Look Like New,' and It's on Sale for $62
While a vacuum cleaner can suction up dried crumbs and hair, when it comes to sticky and wet messes, a steam mop is what you need. Not only can a steam cleaner remove dirt and grime buildup, it can also tackle stuck-on messes — and that's truly a deep clean. Whether you're replacing a traditional mop or looking for an easy-to-use cleaning gadget, you have to check out the Light 'N' Easy Ultra-Lightweight Steam Mop that's on sale for $62 on Amazon.
Year-old stains and unruly dirt have met their match with this steam mop. Although it only uses tap water, the powerful mopping device blasts away hard-to-clean stains and dirt with a temperature of up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, giving you floors that "look like new with very little effort."
It takes just 30 seconds to heat up and uses a reusable mop pad that easily sticks to the bottom of the head and allows powerful steam to filter through. Reviewers confirm that the pads won't fall off while cleaning. Although it delivers constant steam, the intuitive design is also made with a manual pump that lets you control how much steam you use — the faster you push the mop, the more steam it'll release. The mop works on all kinds of flooring, including tile, laminate, vinyl, and hardwood, and it dries in minutes, leaving floors streak-free.
Shoppers love that the Light 'N' Easy steam mop is extremely lightweight at just under 4 pounds, making it painless to lift up and down stairs and maneuver around furniture. People also say it prevents them from experiencing back aches like they did with other mopping tools. And because it's easy to manage, reviewers say they use it all over their homes, from the kitchen to the bathroom.
The Amazon best-seller has over 1,300 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it the "best steam mop ever." One even said, "I will never clean my floors any other way."
"If you think your floors are clean and you don't need this, think again! I mop at least twice a day with a regular mop. The first time I used this, the rag was filthy," wrote one Amazon shopper. "The steam removed all the buildup from all the cleaners I've used on [the] floor, which, in my opinion, created a film that locked in the grime! It really deep-cleaned my floors!"
"I didn't believe this light mop could remove the stuck-on gunk left on my floors by careless tenants," wrote another. "I can't tell you my surprise at how easily it glided across my floors — even the hardwood — taking up every nasty spot and stain as it did. I'm amazed! All with just water!"
If you're ready to trade in your old-school mop for an upgrade, get the Light 'N' Easy Ultra-Lightweight Steam Mop while it's on sale right now.
