Amazon Shoppers Say Their Floors 'Finally Feel Clean' After Using This Steam Mop — and It's Just $55 Right Now
Sometimes, a bucket and a mop just doesn't cut it when it comes to deep cleaning the floors. And with summer right around the corner, every room in the house is bound to come in contact with plenty of sand, dirt, and grass.
Leave it to Amazon shoppers to find a solution, as they say their floors "finally feel clean" again thanks to a popular steam mop, which is currently on sale. Not only is the steam mop $25 off its full price, but there is an additional coupon you can click for another discount, bringing the price down to just $55.
The Light 'n' Easy Steam Mop comes in at 3.5 pounds and provides powerful steam that's able to wipe out all traces of bacteria, dirt, pet dander, and more, gliding across your surfaces with ease. All you need to do is fill the tank with water — no chemical cleaner needed — and place a washable microfiber pad on the base to get your floors squeaky clean.
And the best part? The mop heats up in just 20 seconds, significantly cutting down your cleaning time.
Buy It! Light 'n' Easy Steam Mop, $55.24 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
You can use the lightweight steam mop to clean multiple surfaces in your home too, including hardwood, marble, ceramic, tile, and yes, even carpet! The microfiber mop pads have a three-layer design that works with the device "to remove stubborn stains easily," according to the brand. When you're finished, just toss the mop pads in the washing machine and reuse them next time.
Amazon shoppers have made it known they're big fans of the easy-to-use steam mop. One five-star reviewer described the "affordable" mop as "super lightweight" and "efficient," and praised how the mop "takes off stains [on] my kitchen floor without much effort."
Another shopper pointed out they were simply "impressed" with the steam mop: "I must admit that it does do a prime job cleaning the floors without [me] having to overextend myself."
Right now, you can score the Light 'n' Easy Steam Mop while it's marked down and has an additional 15 percent off coupon that is applied at checkout. That's right, we're talking double discounts here. And all to help make cleaning your floors a much more effortless experience.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code
- Amazon Slashed the Price of This 'Life-Saver' Robot Vacuum and Mop So Much, It's Never Been Cheaper