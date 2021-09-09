Shop

Amazon Shoppers Say They Didn't Think Their Floors Were Dirty Until They Used This Steamer Mop — and It's on Sale

“The amount of dirt this picked up was amazing”
By Amy Schulman
September 08, 2021 11:00 PM
Even after you've spent an afternoon mopping, it always seems like the floor is still a little sticky and not fully clean — no matter how many times you run a mop back and forth. Rather than continue to pull out an unwieldy mop and a bucket, it's worth investing in an easy-to-use steam mop cleaner that's just like hiring a professional, without the added cost.

Amazon shoppers recommend the Light 'n' Easy Steam Mop, which is currently 30 percent off. Weighing in at just 3.5 pounds, the lightweight steaming mop is wonderfully easy to operate. Simply fill the tank with water and place a washable microfiber pad on the base. After 20 seconds, the steamer will heat up, and all you'll need to do is push it back and forth. Thirty seconds later, the floors will be miraculously dry — no more having to wait to walk around the house. 

Thanks to a wide mopping face with a flexible head, the mop not only allows for faster cleaning, but it can also easily reach those tough areas. The steam mop can be used on hardwood floors, tiles, laminate, vinyl, and carpet. An ergonomic handle makes it comfortable to hold for long cleans too, and a quick-release cord extends up to 20 feet, giving you ample room to move through the house.   

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Light 'n' Easy Steam Mop, $57 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, noting that it's "cheaper and better than Swiffer" and "half the price of other leading brands." One customer even writes, "The amount of dirt this picked up was amazing."

"It cleans just as well, if not better, than a Swiffer mop, and you're not constantly having to buy their pads, cleaning solution bottles, or batteries, so it pays for itself pretty quickly," one five-star reviewer shares. And although a Swiffer is cordless unlike the Light 'n Easy floor steamer, this reviewer points out that it has a clip at the top that holds the cord in place and off the floor when in use. So you don't have to worry about it getting in the way as you're cleaning. 

"I've always wanted a steam mop but didn't want to spend too much," another shopper says. "This steam mop is perfect for the job…  I didn't think my floors were that bad looking, and the fact these cloths picked up this much grime… I'm sold!"

If you've been looking for a product that'll steam clean any room in your home, as this floor steamer can tackle hardwood floors and carpets, shop the Light 'n' Easy Steam Mop for just $57 at Amazon while this deal lasts. 

