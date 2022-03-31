Amazon Shoppers Say This Steam Mop 'Removed Dirt Not Visible to the Human Eye,' and It's on Sale
Anyone who's ever dropped something sticky on the floor knows all too well the pain of getting down on your hands and knees and trying to scrape it off. Even if you've used a fleet of powerful household cleaning products, you're probably missing an important one: a steam mop.
If you've never used a steam mop, it's going to be life changing — for you and the floor. Start with the Light 'n' Easy Steam Mop, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The 2-in-1 steam mop relies on hot steam (which can reach temperatures as high as 230 degrees Fahrenheit) to remove stains and sticky messes on a range of surfaces, including marble, tile, grout, ceramic, stone, vinyl, and sealed wood flooring. To use the machine, simply fill the tank with tap water, let it heat up, select from three settings (high, medium, and low), and run it back and forth across the floor.
The device can also be transformed into a handheld steamer, making it easier to target above-ground surfaces like appliances, curtains, and car interiors. It also comes with eight accessories and has a 20-foot-long power cord, giving you the option to freely move around the house with plenty of space.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend the Light 'n' Easy Steam Mop, with even self-proclaimed ″clean freaks″ sharing: "It's effectively steamed old pet odors out of my carpets, and my laminate floors are much cleaner than ever before." One user said, "It cleans better in one swipe than hours of scrubbing could accomplish," while another enthused: "It picked up so much undetected dirt."
Another shopper called it the "best steam mop ever," explaining, "I thought my floors were fairly clean, but the proof is in that little rag." They explained that the steam mop "removed dirt not visible to the human eye that was there for decades." Plus, they appreciated how easy the steam mop is to use.
