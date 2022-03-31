Amazon Shoppers Say This Steam Mop 'Removed Dirt Not Visible to the Human Eye,' and It's on Sale

If you've never used a steam mop, it's going to be life changing — for you and the floor. Start with the Light 'n' Easy Steam Mop, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The 2-in-1 steam mop relies on hot steam (which can reach temperatures as high as 230 degrees Fahrenheit) to remove stains and sticky messes on a range of surfaces, including marble, tile, grout, ceramic, stone, vinyl, and sealed wood flooring. To use the machine, simply fill the tank with tap water, let it heat up, select from three settings (high, medium, and low), and run it back and forth across the floor.