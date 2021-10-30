People Call This Steam Mop a 'Miracle Cleaning Product' — and It's on Sale
Pulling out a mop and bucket is one way to clean the floor, but it's certainly not the most convenient. If you've been struggling to get rid of grime in the bathroom or maneuver into those hard-to-reach places, you're likely using the wrong tool.
Amazon shoppers recommend the Light 'n' Easy 5-in-1 Steam Mop Cleaner — and it's currently on sale. To operate it, add water to the tank and watch as it heats up in just 30 seconds. Choose from three settings (high, medium, and low), then move it across the surface you need to clean. The steam mop works on most hard surfaces, including hardwood floor, grout, tile, vinyl, marble, and ceramic. The 250-degree heat will instantly remove sticky messes, grease, and latched-on dirt.
The steam mop comes with reusable microfiber pads and can be used as both an upright appliance and a handheld one. Just detach the steamer from the base of the machine, and you'll be able to clean windows, patio furniture, countertops, kitchen appliances, and more. The set comes with several accessories: a cylinder cleaning tool that's good for upholstery and curtains, a bristle scrub brush perfect for grout and even inside the microwave, and a window squeegee.
Buy It! Light 'n' Easy 5-in-1 Steam Mop Cleaner, $117 with coupon (orig. $189.99); amazon.com
Nearly 1,200 Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, with many calling it a "miracle cleaning product," saying that their "floors sparkle." One user even wrote, "I never thought that I'd be excited about using a steam mop to clean my floors, but that's exactly what happened."
"I bought this after trying it out at a family member's house," a five-star reviewer shared. "I have a ton of tile and I have used everything from Shark to Dyson to the Bissell Spinwave, and none of them can clean my floor like this one can. There is no residue or streaks left behind and the floor actually feels clean when you're done." They added, "The grout cleaning attachment is amazing. It pulls all the dirt and dried dirty water from other cleaners right out and makes it look like new with very little effort."
"I don't know what took me this long to purchase this steam mop," another user said. "What a life changer! I had dreaded [using] regular mops and running to the garage to rinse the cloth and deal with hot water and gloves. This steam mop makes my life so much easier, and the floors, with one pass, are absolutely so much cleaner now — particularly the tile floors!" They added, "I love blasting the steam with the handheld steamer and watch[ing] the greasy surfaces disappear."
Head to Amazon and shop the Light 'n' Easy 5-in-1 Steam Mop Cleaner for just $117 while this deal lasts.
- People Call This Steam Mop a 'Miracle Cleaning Product' — and It's on Sale
- Consider This Your Reminder to Stock Up on Skims Shapewear Before the Holiday Season
- This Cozy Coat Is Giving Us Meghan Markle Vibes — and It's on Sale This Weekend
- Nordstrom Quietly Dropped More Than 2,000 New Deals — Here Are 10 Worth Shopping This Weekend