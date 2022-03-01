The Steam Mop That Melts Off 'Layers of Grime' Is Just $100 Right Now with an Amazon Coupon
If you've ever found that there's one sticky spot on the floor that you can't seem to get rid of — no matter how many times you pass a mop over it — you're probably using the wrong device. Instead of working with a traditional mop and bucket, what you'll want to invest in is a steam mop, and a great place to start is Light 'n' Easy Multifunctional Steam Mop, which is just $100 at Amazon right now.
This steam mop is super easy to use: Just fill the tank with distilled or tap water and watch as it heats up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit in a few minutes. Switch between several settings, including high, medium, and low, then press the trigger button to release the steam onto various floors like marble, tile, grout, ceramic, stone, vinyl, laminate, and sealed wood. The hot steam works against these surfaces to unlatch any dirt stuck to the ground, resulting in floors that are immaculate and free of anything sticky.
Shoppers can also transform the steam mop into a handheld device, allowing you to remove wrinkles from clothes, steam clean furniture like chairs and upholstery, degrease kitchen appliances including ovens, fridges, sinks, and countertops, and remove soap residue from the bathtub.
Buy It! Light 'n' Easy Multi-Functional Steam Mop, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
More than 3,300 Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, saying the cleaning device gives you "as close to a perfect clean as you can get" and "leaves the floors spotless." One user put it simply: "Wherever I used it, the layers of grime just melted off."
Another reviewer who's a new mother said she could not "believe it took me this long to buy one." She explained that the steam mop is extremely easy to use and "will make your life so much easier," especially if you have a child crawling around the floor. Before this steam mop, she had tried everything, including microfiber pads and scrubbing on her hands and knees, but "this steam mop does it all and 10 times better." She explained, "I was able to mop all of my floors in less than 10 minutes," and emphasized that she "couldn't believe the amount of dirt" she ended up removing from her floors.
Head to Amazon and shop the Light 'n' Easy Multi-Functional Steam Mop for just $100 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
