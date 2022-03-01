The Steam Mop That Melts Off 'Layers of Grime' Is Just $100 Right Now with an Amazon Coupon

Another reviewer who's a new mother said she could not "believe it took me this long to buy one." She explained that the steam mop is extremely easy to use and "will make your life so much easier," especially if you have a child crawling around the floor. Before this steam mop, she had tried everything, including microfiber pads and scrubbing on her hands and knees, but "this steam mop does it all and 10 times better." She explained, "I was able to mop all of my floors in less than 10 minutes," and emphasized that she "couldn't believe the amount of dirt" she ended up removing from her floors.