The Steam Mop That Takes 'Dirt and Grime Right Off' Floors Is 44% Off at Amazon Today
Mopping the floor is hardly what anyone would call a blast — especially if you've found that the tool you're using isn't powerful enough to really get all the grime off the floor. Rather than continue to use an old-fashioned model, it's worth upgrading to a powerful steam mop that's guaranteed to instantly erase all the dirt off the ground.
Start with the Light 'n' Easy Steam Mop, which is currently a whopping 44 percent off at Amazon. The top-rated steam mop is wonderfully lightweight — weighing in at just 3.5 pounds before adding water — making it easy to maneuver around the house. To use the device, simply fill the tank with water, watch as it heats up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit within 30 seconds, and then get to work, pushing the mop across all kinds of surfaces, including hardwood floors, tiles, laminate, vinyl, and ceramic.
Its wider mopping head allows you to cover more surface area at a time, while the 20-foot power cord gives you plenty of length to move around the house. Instead of using a bucket and mop, this device relies on reusable, triple-layered microfiber pads to absorb dirt, allow steam to permeate directly into the floor, and, most importantly, remove stubborn stains effortlessly.
Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, with many noting that it's "super easy to use" and actually "lifts dirt from floors." One reviewer said, "I couldn't believe how much dirt came up," while another added: "It gets the deep grime up and my floors look great!"
A third five-star reviewer noted that "this little steam mop took all the dirt and grime right off my floors." They explained that they have four dogs, and their floors are constantly covered in muddy paw prints — but now that dirt is gone thanks to the steam mop. They added: "It took me like two minutes to put this thing together, put in the water, and go to work. No problems at all; great value for the money!"
