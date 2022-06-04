Act Fast: These Storage Bags with 42,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale for $14 with Our Secret Discount Code
At this time of year, you might have seasonal clothing and bedding around that are taking up way too much space. That's where storage bags come in and allow you to continue shopping for new outfits without overflowing your closet.
To help make your wardrobe a little less overwhelming, we suggest purchasing a pack of the Lifewit Large Capacity Storage Bags to keep your off-season staples safe and organized while you're not wearing them. The bags come in a three-pack that's already on sale, and on top of that, we have a secret code (15MPYPL7) you can apply for an additional discount, bringing the price to just $14. But this deal only lasts until June 5, so you'll want to act fast.
Each bag is spacious, measuring 23.6 inches by 16.9 inches by 13.7 inches, and made with durable fabric that's odorless and breathable to ensure your clothes don't have a musty smell when you take them out of storage. Plus, the bags protect your items from pests and dust and have heavy-duty handles with reinforced seams that make them easy to carry — even if they're jam-packed with shoes.
With such a hefty discount, you might as well grab multiple packs so you can use the storage bags to organize everything in your home.
Buy It! Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer, $14 with code 15MPYPL7 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
With more than 42,600 five-star ratings to back them up, these storage bags can clearly make a huge difference. Not to mention they're a lot more convenient than bulky storage bins.
The bags are not only ideal for storing clothes, but they are also great for organizing seasonal bedding like pillows, blankets, sheets, and even bath towels. One shopper described them as a "game-changer" and said they fit two comforters in one bag. Another reviewer said the bags can hold "tons of clothes and shoes" and are "well-made."
If you have a closet full of clothes (we aren't judging) and aren't sure how to best store seasonal pieces, the Lifewit storage bags are an affordable solution. Make sure to use code 15MPYPL7 at checkout before it expires.
