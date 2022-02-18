Amazon Shoppers 'Can't Believe' How Much These Storage Bags Hold — and They're 43% Off at Amazon
No matter how many times you attempt to organize the house, it always feels like there's a mess in one closet or another. Do yourself a favor and invest in some hefty storage bags, designed to keep things organized and out of sight — and it's an easy and cheap way to get started.
Consider the Lifewit Clothes Storage Bags, which are 43 percent off at Amazon. Each purchase comes with three storage bags, all with the capacity to hold up to 90 liters. The bags are constructed out of a non-woven fabric that's not only high quality, but promotes ventilation and keeps everything inside dry and safe. They're the perfect size to store everything from blankets and pillows to clothes, toys, and linens.
Each bag is finished off with a reinforced handle, making them easy to transport and carry, along with a sturdy two-way zipper on top that easily slides open and closed. Plus, the bags are outfitted with a clear window, so you'll always know what's inside of each bag — no rummaging aimlessly through bag after bag required. And shoppers can choose from a handful of colors, including gray and black.
Buy It! Lifewit Clothes Storage Bags, $16.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
These storage bags are among the most popular at Amazon, having earned over 21,000 perfect ratings. Shoppers say they "can't believe" how much these bags hold, with others noting that the bags are "very spacious." Another explained, "The bags do a great job at keeping all of my linens organized, clean, and orderly."
One reviewer shared that they had initially purchased these storage bags as a vessel to store sweaters and big winter coats. Once they received them, the shopper wrote: "I was blown away when all my stuff fit into one of these." They used the second bag to store backpacks and duffles, and still had another bag that hasn't been filled yet — they're that big.
Head to Amazon and shop the Lifewit Clothes Storage Bags for just $17 before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
