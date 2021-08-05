The Versatile Hamper Shoppers Use for Laundry, Toys, Recycling, and More Is 46% Off
If you're in the market for a versatile storage solution, Amazon shoppers recommend this top-rated hamper, which they use to hold laundry, yarn, toys, and more. Even better, it's 46 percent off right now.
As its name suggests, the Lifewit Freestanding Laundry Hamper stands up on its own when you stretch it out. It's also collapsable, which means it won't take up a ton of space if you need to store it or take it on the road. Customers say the hamper is super easy to carry, thanks to its soft fabric and long reinforced handles. Some shoppers say they have no trouble "throwing it over their shoulder" if their hands are full.
As the number one best-selling laundry hamper on Amazon, it's earned nearly 12,400 five-star ratings. Shoppers use it to store everything from laundry and yarn to blankets and toys. "I love the design and color of this hamper," one customer wrote. "I am actually using it for my kids' toys and it is very durable and sturdy. I like how you can fold it up and store it easily if you need to.
Another standout feature of the hamper is it's interior, which is made of waterproof material that'll keep your items dry. (To clean it, the brand recommends using a wet cloth and wiping it dry.) Because of that, some shoppers even use it at the beach and poolside. "I keep this outside when we have company over for swimming, and throw all the wet towels in it," another shopper wrote. "The plastic liner on the inside keeps the moisture in, and the handles are perfect for me to carry it in the house to the laundry. It folds up nicely when not in use. Great product!"
Customers say the waterproof material also makes it ideal for storing recycling, especially cans and bottles. "I love this bag!" another reviewer wrote. "I use it for my recycling. It's lightweight, holds a ton, and since it has waterproof lining, is perfect! I put it in my closet and fill it up!"
The striped laundry hamper comes in three colors: gray, blue and pink. Right now, every color in the 72-liter size is on sale for just $14. If you're looking for even more storage room, you can also save on the gray 100-liter size hamper, which is on sale for $20.
For laundry, toys, recycling or even on-the-go storage, shop the Lifewit Freestanding Laundry Hamper while it's on sale.
