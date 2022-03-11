Amazon Shoppers Love That This Insulated Lunch Bag Has 'Lots of Space' for Food and Drinks, and It's 50% Off

As COVID-19 restrictions ease in many places around the country, more and more people are going back to the office. With this transition comes the reintroduction of morning commutes and packing a lunch — something you may have not had to do for a long time. And while you could certainly just toss a sandwich into a paper bag and call it a day, if you are really looking to keep your lunch cold during those long commutes, you're going to want an insulated lunch bag.