The Insulated Cooler Bag That Keeps Drinks and Snacks Chilled for Hours Is 45% Off at Amazon

As we enter peak beach season, there are a few necessary items everyone should have on hand, including lounge chairs and a set of super fluffy towels. And if you're the type of beach-goer who insists on bringing a trove of cold drinks, snacks, and a few sandwiches, you're going to want to invest in a handy cooler bag to keep everything chilled all day long.
Amazon shoppers recommend the Lifewit Large Insulated Soft Cooler Bag, which is the ideal size to throw over your shoulder and carry to the beach. Currently on sale for 45 percent off, the bag is outfitted with an insulated material that keeps food and drinks cold (or warm) for more than five hours. Simply unzip the wide opening on top to store everything from containers and cans to bags of chips and fruit. And since it'll inevitably get covered in dirt or sand, the water-resistant bag is easy to clean — all you have to do is take a wet cloth to both the interior and exterior lining.
Along with the biggest opening, it's also constructed with three smaller pockets. The front pocket is fitted with a zipper to keep cell phones and other small valuables dry and safe, while the two side pockets are made out of mesh to hold snacks or bottles of water. Plus, there are two ways to carry it: one adjustable, padded shoulder strap and a set of shorter handles above the main opening. Shoppers can choose from a 15- or 24-liter capacity in either gray or black.
Over 14,000 customers have given the cooler bag a five-star rating, with users calling it the "perfect portable cooler for the summer" and "great for the beach." One person was so impressed with the size of the bag, they said it's "so big I could travel to Europe with it as my luggage."
"My husband has been using this bag as a lunchbox for work and he loves it," a five-star reviewer wrote. "He was looking for a lunch bag that was big enough to fit multiple tupperware containers and snack bags and this has been working really well. It also keeps everything cool until lunch. The strap on it makes it really easy to carry around too, and it looks professional."
"We left for the beach at 10 a.m. and got home at 4 p.m. and the drinks were still cold and the ice packs were still frozen!" another shared. "Easy to carry, clean, and super sturdy."
If you're planning on carting snacks and drinks to the beach this summer, shop the Lifewit Large Insulated Cooler Bag for just $22 at Amazon while this deal lasts.
