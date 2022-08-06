Amazon Shoppers Say These Storage Bags 'Hold a Lot More Than You Think,' and They're 56% Off

“I plan on purchasing even more for seasonal clothes”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith.

Published on August 6, 2022 03:00 AM

Lifewit Clothes Storage Bag Foldable Storage Bin Closet Organizer
Photo: Amazon

As the summer months come to an end, you may be already thinking about how you can move camp clothes and beach towels out of the way. Rather than simply stuff them into the back of the closet, it's worth investing in a set of storage bags, which can serve as an organizational vessel to keep everything in place.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Lifewit Clothes Storage Bags, which are currently a whopping 56 percent off. The storage bags come in a set of three, with each one measuring 19 inches by 14 inches by 8 inches, and can hold up to 35 liters of items. Fill the bags with anything from clothes and blankets to toys and books and anything else that needs to find a home. The bag's compact design allows you to easily carry it or remove it down from a high shelf thanks to two reinforced handles on either side.

Each bag is outfitted from a three-ply non-woven fabric that promotes ventilation, guaranteeing that your items will be protected from moisture and dust. Plus, the bags are finished off with a clear window, allowing you to instantly see what's packed inside each one. And when the bags are not in use, they can be easily folded up and tucked away without taking up too much space. Shoppers can also choose from three colors: gray, blue, and black.

Lifewit Clothes Storage Bag Foldable Storage Bin Closet Organizer
Amazon

Buy It! Lifewit Clothes Storage Bags, $13.59 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

More than 2,800 Amazon shoppers have given the storage bags a five-star rating, with some noting that they "hold more than you think" and are "great for organizational needs." One user shared, "We were able to organize our bedding and make it disappear during the day," while another added: "​​They fit nicely on the upper shelves of my closet."

A third five-star reviewer put it simply: "These are amazing!" They explained, "I used to store my sheets and throw blankets for my kids in laundry bags which looked so messy," but now thanks to these "very sturdy" bags, they can keep everything organized in one place. They finished off by adding: "I plan on purchasing even more for seasonal clothes."

Head to Amazon to get the Lifewit Clothes Storage Bags while they're less than $5 apiece.

