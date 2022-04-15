These Massive Storage Bags with 41,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings Are Just $7 Apiece Right Now
Spring is prime time for finally cleaning out your closet and swapping winter bedding for something more lightweight. But the big question we ask ourselves each year is, where the heck are you supposed to store everything?
The answer isn't cardboard boxes or plastic shopping bags, it's the Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bags from Amazon. The three-pack of oversize bags is on sale for 33 percent off right now, which equals out to roughly $7 apiece. Plus, they're backed by more than 41,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who claim they're ″massive″ in size.
Each bag measures 23.6 inches by 16.9 inches by 13.7 inches and is made with high-quality material that protects your belongings from pests but is breathable enough to prevent them from getting a musty smell. They also have sturdy handles and a large plastic window that allows you to see what you have inside, in case you forget over time. And unlike traditional plastic storage bins, these extra-large storage bags take up minimal space when not in use since they can be folded up.
Choose from three colors or pick up all of them so you can color-code your items to take your organization a step further. They're all on sale, so why not?
Buy It! Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer 3-Pack, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Five-star reviewers use the storage bags for a variety of things like seasonal clothing, holiday decor, and even king-size bedding with no hassle. One shopper wrote that they were "astonished" by how much the bags fit inside and said they "will not go back to plastic bins again to store soft products." Another described them as a "great deal" and raved about how "one bag holds all of my sheets and pillowcases and two comforters."
Make spring cleaning easier on yourself and add these best-selling storage bins to your Amazon cart while they're marked down to an affordable price.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- These Massive Storage Bags with 41,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings Are Just $7 Apiece Right Now
- The Breezy Empire Waist Dress with Pockets That Shoppers Keep Adding to Their Carts Is on Sale for $35
- You'll Be Seeing Prairie Dresses Everywhere This Season — and These Stylish Picks from Amazon Start at $25
- This Top-Rated Tower Fan Can Cool Down a Room 'Within Minutes,' and It's on Sale