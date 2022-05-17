Amazon Shoppers Love This 'Super Comfy' Sofa That's 70% Off and Only $250 Right Now
Several retailers are kicking off Memorial Day sales early this year, which means you don't have to wait to save on pricey kitchen gadgets, electronics, and furniture.
While Amazon hasn't launched a big Memorial Day weekend sale just yet, there are some new deals scattered throughout the site, including one on a best-selling couch. Lifestyle Solutions' Grayson sofa, which has 2,600 five-star ratings, is marked down from $820 to $250 — that's 70 percent off. There's no word on how long these savings will last, but given this couch's popularity and the increased demand for furniture, it may go fast.
The fairly basic transitional piece is designed to complement a variety of styles, including modern, traditional, and industrial. Its cushions feature dense foam for comfort and support, while its padded rolled arms make it the perfect place to kick back and nap. And its small footprint (it measures 73 inches long) makes it great for tight spaces and apartments.
The versatile couch comes together in about 15 minutes and requires zero tools for assembly. The legs are stored in the body of the couch for easy delivery, so if you open the box and don't immediately spot them, simply pull down the covering on the bottom (where there's Velcro) to start assembling.
The tufted sofa is currently Amazon's second best-selling sofa overall, beating out more than 5,000 available options. It comes in three colors and has earned perfect ratings from owners for its easy assembly, small-space compatibility, and overall value. Reviewers call it "affordable and practical," "very comfortable," and a "fantastic value."
And despite its size, shoppers say it can comfortably fit three adults and accommodate taller folks. "I'm raising a giant teenager, and he literally broke our last couch after flinging his linebacker-sized body onto it, so I searched and searched for something new to handle his size, weight and destructible nature," one reviewer wrote.
Given the great reviews, affordable price point, and free delivery, the shopper decided to try it and was pleasantly surprised. "It arrived in a box that I thought couldn't possibly contain the components of a full sized couch, but I was wrong. Everything was packed to prevent damage during shipping. There are few parts and you need no tools. Everything slides together easily. The cushions are firm, which is what I wanted. I cannot say enough good things about this couch."
Some furniture brands and stores are experiencing backorders and shipping delays, which makes this Amazon deal even more compelling. The Prime-eligible piece is still in stock and comes with free delivery, ensuring that you can start enjoying it just a few days after placing your order. Check it out below!
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code
- Amazon Slashed the Price of This 'Life-Saver' Robot Vacuum and Mop So Much, It's Never Been Cheaper
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Tower Fan Lets Them Sleep Like a 'Newborn Baby,' and It's 36% Off
- Found: A Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner That Shoppers Want to Give 10 Stars — on Sale for Over $400 Off