Liev Schreiber Shows Off His Bachelor-Dad Pad Nearly Two Years After Split from Naomi Watts

Schreiber, who recently adopted two rescue dogs from Hurricane Harvey, didn’t make an entirely fresh start when it came to his new bachelor living situation.

He and Watts actually moved into the space he currently calls home together in 2005, but later relocated to the AD-featured property in 2012 after the birth of their children — Alexander (Sasha) Pete, 10, and Samuel Kai, 9.

The actor-screenwriter has owned the industrial-style Manhattan loft since the 1990s and has been piecing together various units in the historic building over the years to create a three-story, three-bedroom home.

The impressive spread recently got a top-to-bottom refresh courtesy of designers Ariel Ashe and Reinaldo Leandro, the same duo that decorated his home with Watts.

The spare space, lined with distressed oak floors, and featuring steel staircases and a black soapstone kitchen, gets a dose of warmth from a huge, semicircular sofa in bright blue velvet in the living room. In the boys’ room there’s a cool, offset bunk bed set up.