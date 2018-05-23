Liev Schreiber Shows Off His Bachelor-Dad Pad Nearly Two Years After Split from Naomi Watts

Liev Schreiber is opening the doors to his New York City home and his new, single life, nearly two years after splitting from Naomi Watts.
The Ray Donovan star appears solo in his industrial Manhattan loft on the cover of Architectural Digest‘s June issue. The magazine also published his and Watts’s former family apartment in March 2016, but the couple announced their separation after 11 years of marriage in September of that year.
RELATED: Bethenny Frankel Still ‘Can’t Believe’ She Lives in Her New 4,000-Square-Foot Manhattan Loft
Schreiber, who recently adopted two rescue dogs from Hurricane Harvey, didn’t make an entirely fresh start when it came to his new bachelor living situation.
He and Watts actually moved into the space he currently calls home together in 2005, but later relocated to the AD-featured property in 2012 after the birth of their children — Alexander (Sasha) Pete, 10, and Samuel Kai, 9.
The actor-screenwriter has owned the industrial-style Manhattan loft since the 1990s and has been piecing together various units in the historic building over the years to create a three-story, three-bedroom home.
The impressive spread recently got a top-to-bottom refresh courtesy of designers Ariel Ashe and Reinaldo Leandro, the same duo that decorated his home with Watts.
RELATED VIDEO: Liev Schreiber Shares Sweet Moment Getting Ready for the Emmys
The spare space, lined with distressed oak floors, and featuring steel staircases and a black soapstone kitchen, gets a dose of warmth from a huge, semicircular sofa in bright blue velvet in the living room. In the boys’ room there’s a cool, offset bunk bed set up.
RELATED:All About George and Amal Clooney’s Aberlash House in England
“This reminds me of my friends’ lofts down in SoHo when we were kids,” the actor, who grew up in a more modest apartment nearby, tells AD. “That, for me, felt like home—something that had art in it and had that kind of rawness and openness.”
He adds, “I never dreamed I would own a place like this.”
To read the full story, pick up the June issue of Architectural Digest or visit archdigest.com.