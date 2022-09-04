Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Rave About This Spin Mop That 'Saves' Their Back — and It's on Sale for Just $30 “I’m actually looking forward to keeping my floors clean with this mop” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 4, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Mopping the floors is hardly anyone's favorite activity — but it is a necessity, especially if you constantly deal with sticky surfaces and spills. Rather than pulling out a traditional bucket and mop, it's worth trying a spin mop, which is guaranteed to make your cleaning journey a whole lot easier. Start with the Libman All-in-One Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket, which has been slashed to just $30 at Amazon. This convenient system keeps everything in one place, allowing you to control how wet or dry the mop head is. To use the device, simply fill the bucket with water and drop the mop head into the water. Then, you'll place the mop directly into the other side of the bucket where you'll wring out all the excess water. This lets you mop the floor without creating a giant puddle as you do so. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The absorbent, microfiber mop head is guaranteed to soak up and clean even the biggest of messes. And when you're done cleaning, you can toss the reusable mop head directly into the washing machine to use again. The mop head snaps back onto the stainless steel handle with one click. Plus, the handle has a hole at the top, allowing you to hang it for easy storage. Amazon Buy It! Libman All-in-One Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket, $29.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Over 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the spin mop a five-star rating, with many noting that it "saves" their back and time, too. Others added that it makes mopping "effortless" and is "so much easier to operate" than comparable models. One user put it simply: "I mop all the time now because I love using this mop." Another five-star reviewer explained that before this spin mop, they had been relying on a Swiffer mop — but never felt like the floor was clean. They explained, "The microfiber spin mop has my floors looking great, and I cleaned room after room with no hassle." They finished off by saying, "I'm actually looking forward to keeping my floors clean with this mop." Head to Amazon to get the Libman All-in-One Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket while it's just $30. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.