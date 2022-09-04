Amazon Shoppers Rave About This Spin Mop That 'Saves' Their Back — and It's on Sale for Just $30

Mopping the floors is hardly anyone's favorite activity — but it is a necessity, especially if you constantly deal with sticky surfaces and spills. Rather than pulling out a traditional bucket and mop, it's worth trying a spin mop, which is guaranteed to make your cleaning journey a whole lot easier.

Start with the Libman All-in-One Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket, which has been slashed to just $30 at Amazon. This convenient system keeps everything in one place, allowing you to control how wet or dry the mop head is. To use the device, simply fill the bucket with water and drop the mop head into the water. Then, you'll place the mop directly into the other side of the bucket where you'll wring out all the excess water. This lets you mop the floor without creating a giant puddle as you do so.

The absorbent, microfiber mop head is guaranteed to soak up and clean even the biggest of messes. And when you're done cleaning, you can toss the reusable mop head directly into the washing machine to use again. The mop head snaps back onto the stainless steel handle with one click. Plus, the handle has a hole at the top, allowing you to hang it for easy storage.

Amazon

Buy It! Libman All-in-One Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket, $29.98 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Over 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the spin mop a five-star rating, with many noting that it "saves" their back and time, too. Others added that it makes mopping "effortless" and is "so much easier to operate" than comparable models. One user put it simply: "I mop all the time now because I love using this mop."

Another five-star reviewer explained that before this spin mop, they had been relying on a Swiffer mop — but never felt like the floor was clean. They explained, "The microfiber spin mop has my floors looking great, and I cleaned room after room with no hassle." They finished off by saying, "I'm actually looking forward to keeping my floors clean with this mop."

Head to Amazon to get the Libman All-in-One Microfiber Spin Mop and Bucket while it's just $30.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.